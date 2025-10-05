Gemini 2.5 Flash Image goes live with new aspect ratios and output options

Google has released Gemini 2.5 Flash Image for general use, expanding its toolkit for AI-driven image generation and editing. The model is now available for developers in production environments, offering broader creative control with new aspect ratios and the option to generate image-only outputs. Google has rolled out Gemini 2.5 Flash Image for developers with new aspect ratios and image-only outputs.

The update adds support for 10 aspect ratios, covering cinematic landscapes, standard formats, and social media-friendly portraits. Developers can now produce outputs without text, giving them greater flexibility when designing visuals for different platforms.

Key Features of Gemini 2.5 Flash Image

With Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, users can:

Blend multiple images to create seamless compositions.

Maintain character consistency for storytelling across visuals.

Apply precise edits using natural language prompts.

Use Gemini’s knowledge base to enhance or adjust image details.

Supported aspect ratios include 21:9, 16:9, 4:3, 3:2 for landscape; 1:1 for square; 9:16, 3:4, 2:3 for portrait; and 5:4, 4:5 for flexible formatting.

How Developers Are Using It

Early adopters are integrating the tool into different applications. Cartwheel has combined Gemini 2.5 Flash Image with its 3D posing system to give users more control over character design and storytelling. Volley, the team behind the AI-powered game Wit’s End, employs the model for character portraits, dynamic scene generation, and multi-character edits, even supporting live adjustments through chat or voice commands.

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image: Price and How to Access

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is accessible through Google AI Studio for app development and remixing, and Vertex AI for enterprise users. Several example apps highlight its versatility:

Bananimate creates animated GIFs from prompts.

Enhance provides infinite zoom upscaling.

Fit Check enables virtual outfit trials.

The pricing structure remains consistent with other Gemini 2.5 Flash services at $0.039 per image and $30 per 1 million output tokens.