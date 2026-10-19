Give your laptop a break without breaking the bank with these 6 tablet deals on Flipkart

A tablet can be useful for everything from online classes and reading to streaming, gaming and getting work done on the move. The challenge is finding the right combination of screen size, performance, storage and connectivity without spending more than necessary. Here we're going to cover six options on Flipkart, from the Redmi Pad 2 at Rs. 21,999 to the OnePlus Pad 4 at Rs. 62,999. Our selection also includes Apple's A16 iPad, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Lenovo's Idea Tab Plus and Motorola's Pad 70 Pro, alongside the Redmi model. The current discounts range from 9% to 56%, with additional card offers also available on Flipkart.

Flipkart tablet deals

Compare six tablet deals on Flipkart, including their listed prices, advertised discounts, key specifications and features for work, study and entertainment. (HT)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Tablet Listed price Discount shown Additional offer Apple 2025 iPad (A16), 128GB Rs. 45,049 10% Card discounts available OnePlus Pad 4, 8GB/256GB Rs. 62,999 9% Card discounts available Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, 8GB/128GB Rs. 47,999 26% Card discounts available Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, 12GB/256GB Rs. 38,999 56% Card discounts available Motorola Pad 70 Pro, 8GB/128GB Rs. 44,999 50% Card discounts available Redmi Pad 2, 6GB/128GB Rs. 21,999 29% Card discounts available

Factors to consider when buying a tablet

Screen size and display: An 11-inch tablet is easier to carry, while a 12-inch or larger screen offers more room for documents, split-screen apps and drawing. Also compare resolution and refresh rate.

Processor and memory: Basic browsing and streaming do not need flagship hardware. For demanding games, creative apps and multitasking, compare the processor, RAM and storage configuration before choosing.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi-only tablets rely on a wireless network or phone hotspot. A cellular model with 4G or 5G can access mobile data directly, but check whether the exact listing supports the network features you need.

Accessories and final price: A stylus or keyboard can change the value of a tablet considerably. Check which accessories are included, whether they are compatible with the exact model and whether bank offers apply to your payment method.

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The 2025 iPad is Apple's mainstream tablet for everyday browsing, streaming, reading and productivity. Its A16 chip handles demanding apps and games, while the 10.86-inch Liquid Retina display provides a generous workspace. This listing is the blue, 128GB, Wi-Fi-only version. It supports compatible Apple Pencil models, although buyers should account for accessories separately when budgeting for note-taking or drawing.

Specifications - Display 10.86-inch Liquid Retina, 2360 × 1640 pixels - Processor Apple A16 chip - Storage 128GB - Brightness 500 nits - Connectivity Wi-Fi only - Battery Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video Reasons to Buy - The A16 chip offers performance headroom for multitasking, creative apps and gaming. - Apple's app ecosystem is useful for users already working across an iPhone or Mac. - Supports compatible Apple Pencil models for handwritten notes and drawing. Reasons to Avoid - The display has a 60Hz refresh rate rather than a high-refresh-rate panel. - Storage cannot be expanded with a microSD card. - Apple Pencil and keyboard accessories can add to the total cost.

Why we picked it

The iPad's main draw is its combination of the A16 chip and Apple's tablet app ecosystem. It is worth considering for students, casual creators and existing Apple users who want a versatile tablet without stepping up to an iPad Air or Pro.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The OnePlus Pad 4 is the performance-focused option in this selection. Its 13.2-inch 3.4K display runs at up to 144Hz, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform targets demanding multitasking, gaming and creative workloads. An eight-speaker setup adds to its entertainment appeal. The listed configuration has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with the keyboard and Stylo accessories sold separately.

Specifications - Display 13.2-inch 3.4K, 3392 × 2400 pixels - Refresh rate Up to 144Hz - Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 - RAM and storage 8GB RAM, 256GB storage - Battery 13,380mAh typical capacity - Audio Eight hi-fidelity speakers Reasons to Buy - The large, high-refresh-rate display suits gaming, video and split-screen work. - The flagship-class processor is suited to demanding apps and multitasking. - Eight speakers offer a more immersive setup for films, games and music. Reasons to Avoid - It is the most expensive tablet in this selection at the current listed price. - The Wi-Fi-only configuration does not provide mobile network connectivity. - The Stylo and keyboard are sold separately, adding to the cost of a productivity setup.

Why we picked it

The OnePlus Pad 4 combines a large 144Hz display with a flagship processor and eight speakers. It is worth considering if gaming, creative work and multitasking are priorities, and you can make use of its performance rather than just basic browsing.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offers a 13.1-inch display, an Exynos 1580 processor and S Pen support. The large screen is useful for handwritten notes, reading documents and running apps side by side, while the included S Pen avoids the separate stylus purchase some tablets require. This is the 8GB RAM, 128GB, Wi-Fi-only configuration.

Specifications - Display 13.1-inch LCD, 2880 × 1800 pixels - Refresh rate Up to 90Hz - Processor Exynos 1580 - RAM and storage 8GB RAM, 128GB storage - Expandable storage microSD support up to 2TB - Battery 10,090mAh - Stylus S Pen support Reasons to Buy - The large display provides room for split-screen tasks and handwritten notes. - The included S Pen is useful for students, annotating documents and sketching. - Expandable storage provides flexibility for downloaded media and files. Reasons to Avoid - The TFT LCD panel does not offer the deep blacks of an OLED display. - This Wi-Fi-only version cannot connect directly to mobile data networks. - The 128GB internal storage may feel limiting for users with large game or media libraries.

Why we picked it

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ stands out for its large screen and S Pen support. It is worth considering for students and professionals who take notes, annotate documents or regularly work across several apps on a tablet.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is positioned around study and productivity, with a 12.1-inch 2.5K display, 90Hz refresh rate and 12GB RAM, a 5G model with 256GB storage. Lenovo's matching configuration includes a Tab Pen and folio keyboard, making it a practical option for typing assignments, taking notes and working away from a desk.

Specifications - Display 12.1-inch IPS, 2560 × 1600 pixels - Refresh rate 90Hz - Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 - RAM and storage 12GB RAM, 256GB storage - Connectivity 5G - Battery 10,200mAh - Charging Supports 45W Quick Charge - Accessories Tab Pen and folio keyboard in the matching bundle Reasons to Buy - The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration offers room for multitasking and files. - A bundled pen and keyboard can make study and productivity tasks easier without an immediate accessory purchase. - 5G connectivity is useful for working or studying away from Wi-Fi. Reasons to Avoid - The Dimensity 6400 is positioned below flagship tablet processors for demanding gaming and intensive creative work. - The display is IPS LCD rather than OLED. - The USB-C port uses USB 2.0 transfer speeds, which limits wired file-transfer performance.

Why we picked it

The Lenovo's combination of 5G, 12GB RAM and a pen-and-keyboard bundle gives it a practical productivity angle. It is worth considering for students or mobile workers who want a tablet that can handle notes, documents and connectivity beyond home Wi-Fi.

The Motorola Pad 70 Pro has a 13-inch 3.5K display with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a 144Hz refresh rate. That hardware gives it a clear focus on gaming, entertainment and multitasking. The tablet also includes an active stylus and magnetic keyboard case, which makes the bundle relevant to buyers who want to switch between watching content, writing and typing.

Specifications Display 13-inch 3.5K IPS, 3504 × 2190 pixels Refresh rate 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM and storage 8GB RAM, 128GB storage Battery 10,200mAh typical capacity Charging 68W Audio Four JBL speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos Accessories Active stylus and magnetic keyboard case listed in the bundle Reasons to Buy The 144Hz display is useful for smooth scrolling and supported games. The Snapdragon processor is suited to demanding apps and entertainment. The supplied stylus and keyboard case offer more flexibility for note-taking and typing. Reasons to Avoid The Wi-Fi-only version cannot connect directly to mobile data. The 128GB internal storage is lower than the 256GB configurations of some alternatives here. At 13 inches and around 598g, it is less compact than smaller tablets.

Why we picked it

The Pad 70 Pro combines a high-refresh-rate display with a powerful processor and a productivity-oriented accessory bundle. It is worth considering if you want one large-screen tablet for gaming, streaming, handwritten notes and occasional keyboard-based work.

The Redmi Pad 2 is the most affordable tablet in this selection based on the supplied prices. Its 11-inch 2.5K display supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, while the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor is aimed at everyday browsing, streaming, reading and casual gaming. The listing is the 6GB RAM, 128GB version with Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity.

Specifications - Display 11-inch 2.5K IPS, 2560 × 1600 pixels - Refresh rate Up to 90Hz - Processor MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra - RAM and storage 6GB RAM, 128GB storage - Connectivity Wi-Fi and 4G for the cellular variant - Battery 9,000mAh typical capacity - Charging Supports 18W fast charging - Expandable storage Up to 2TB via microSD Reasons to Buy - The 2.5K display offers a detailed viewing area for films, reading and online classes. - 4G connectivity allows internet access away from Wi-Fi when a supported SIM is used. - Expandable storage is useful for keeping downloaded videos, documents and other files. Reasons to Avoid - The Helio G100-Ultra is better suited to everyday use than demanding games or intensive creative workloads. - The IPS LCD display does not offer OLED contrast. - The tablet supports 18W fast charging, so charging a 9,000mAh battery can take time.

Why we picked it

The Redmi Pad 2 combines a high-resolution display, expandable storage and 4G connectivity at the lowest listed price in this group. It is worth considering for everyday entertainment, online classes and browsing without moving into premium tablet pricing.

Top 3 features of tablets on Flipkart

Tablet Display Key hardware Standout feature Apple 2025 iPad (A16) 10.86-inch Liquid Retina A16 chip, 128GB Apple Pencil support OnePlus Pad 4 13.2-inch 3.4K, 144Hz Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Eight speakers Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 13.1-inch LCD, 90Hz Exynos 1580, 8GB RAM Included S Pen Lenovo Idea Tab Plus 12.1-inch 2.5K, 90Hz Dimensity 6400, 12GB RAM 5G and keyboard bundle Motorola Pad 70 Pro 13-inch 3.5K, 144Hz Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Stylus and keyboard case bundle Redmi Pad 2 11-inch 2.5K, 90Hz Helio G100-Ultra, 6GB RAM 4G and expandable storage

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FAQs Which tablet screen size should I choose? An 11-inch tablet is a practical option for reading, browsing and travel. Larger screens of 12 inches or more provide extra space for multitasking, drawing and working with documents, but are generally less compact.

Is a Wi-Fi-only tablet enough for everyday use? Yes, if you mostly use your tablet at home, school or the office where Wi-Fi is available. A cellular model is more useful if you regularly need internet access while travelling without relying on your phone.

How much RAM and storage should a tablet have? For everyday use, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be a reasonable starting point. More RAM can help with multitasking, while 256GB storage offers extra room for large apps, games and downloaded media.

Is a stylus useful with a tablet? A stylus is useful for handwritten notes, annotations, drawing and marking up documents. Check whether one is included with the tablet or sold separately, and confirm that the exact model supports the stylus you intend to use.

How can I check if a Flipkart tablet deal is worthwhile? Compare the current listed price with the manufacturer's price and check the final checkout amount. Read the conditions for bank discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI, and confirm the storage, connectivity variant and included accessories before ordering.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.