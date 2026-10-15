Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in India: Which tablets offer better value?

These are best Samsung tablets that you can buy on Amazon right now. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less If you have been looking for the right opportunity to buy a tablet, now would be a great time to do so. Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival 2026 in India on its platform during which time it is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of tablets from various brands. Tablets from Samsung, in particular, are getting a discount of up to 50% on the platform right now.

From tablets designed for browsing, streaming and online classes to more powerful options for productivity and multitasking, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range caters to different types of users, all of which are available with heavy discounts on the platform right now. With this, the challenge becomes to figure out which model offers the most value for your money.

A lower-priced tablet may be enough if you mainly watch videos, read e-books or attend online meetings. However, if you plan to take handwritten notes, edit documents, use multiple apps simultaneously or work with a stylus, spending more on a feature-rich model could make sense. Before choosing, compare the display, processor, RAM, storage, battery capacity and software support, along with whether you need Wi-Fi or 5G connectivity.

Before you make your final decision, here is a closer look at Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in India that deserve your attention during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Samsung Galaxy Tabs: Top tablets to consider and their key specs

MODEL DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 13.1-inch Exynos 1580 10,090mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 8.7-inch MediaTek Helio G99 5,100mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 14.6-inch MediaTek Dimensity 9500 11,600mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11-inch MediaTek Dimensity 7300 7,040mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9-inch Samsung Exynos 1380 8,000mAh