Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in India: Which tablets offer better value?
Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Amazon span models for everyday browsing, classes and entertainment, as well as work and creative tasks.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹78,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + LTE Tablet, GrayView Details
₹18,384
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers, Hexagonal S Pen Included, Gray, AI EnabledView Details
₹1.50L
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, 11-inch (27.82 CM), LCD Display, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi+5G, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Gray, AI EnabledView Details
₹25,580
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite [Smartchoice], 10.9-inch (27.7 CM), LCD Display, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Dual Speakers, S Pen, Gray, AI EnabledView Details
₹30,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
If you have been looking for the right opportunity to buy a tablet, now would be a great time to do so. Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival 2026 in India on its platform during which time it is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of tablets from various brands. Tablets from Samsung, in particular, are getting a discount of up to 50% on the platform right now.
From tablets designed for browsing, streaming and online classes to more powerful options for productivity and multitasking, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range caters to different types of users, all of which are available with heavy discounts on the platform right now. With this, the challenge becomes to figure out which model offers the most value for your money.
A lower-priced tablet may be enough if you mainly watch videos, read e-books or attend online meetings. However, if you plan to take handwritten notes, edit documents, use multiple apps simultaneously or work with a stylus, spending more on a feature-rich model could make sense. Before choosing, compare the display, processor, RAM, storage, battery capacity and software support, along with whether you need Wi-Fi or 5G connectivity.
Before you make your final decision, here is a closer look at Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in India that deserve your attention during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Samsung Galaxy Tabs: Top tablets to consider and their key specs
MODEL
DISPLAY
PROCESSOR
|BATTERY
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
|13.1-inch
|Exynos 1580
|10,090mAh
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A11
|8.7-inch
|MediaTek Helio G99
|5,100mAh
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra
|14.6-inch
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500
|11,600mAh
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+
|11-inch
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300
|7,040mAh
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
|10.9-inch
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|8,000mAh
Top Samsung tablets to buy this sale
1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is designed for users who need a large-screen tablet for productivity, studies and entertainment. Its 13.1-inch display provides ample room for reading documents, attending video calls and managing multiple tasks. The included S Pen makes handwritten notes, sketches and document annotations easier, while AI-powered writing tools and Samsung DeX desktop mode help create a more work-focused experience. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and the Exynos 1580 processor, this Wi-Fi tablet offers a versatile setup for professionals, students and creative users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp display
Useful productivity features
Good battery life
Reason to avoid
Size may affect portability
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet to be of good quality. They like its large display and find its productivity features useful. They also appreciate its battery life.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and productivity.
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + LTE Tablet, Gray
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is a compact, Gray tablet designed for everyday productivity, online classes and entertainment. Its 8.7-inch TFT LCD display and lightweight build make it easy to carry while commuting or travelling. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which handles everyday browsing, video calls, reading and light multitasking. The Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity allows you to access the internet using a compatible SIM card when Wi-Fi is unavailable. With 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory, it suits users seeking a portable, budget-friendly tablet.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium quality
Smooth performance
Smooth display
Reason to avoid
Limited display resolution
RAM may feel limited
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet to be of good quality. They find the quality performance. They find its display smooth and they like its performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, quality and productivity.
3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers, Hexagonal S Pen Included, Gray, AI Enabled
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is a premium productivity tablet featuring an expansive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a slim, premium design. Its large screen offers room for split-screen multitasking, document editing, video meetings and creative work. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which combines 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for demanding apps and everyday workflows. Samsung DeX provides a desktop-style interface, while the included S Pen supports handwritten notes and annotations.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp display
Smooth performance
Useful productivity features
Reason to avoid
Premium sapphire
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet to be of premium quality. They like its smooth performance and its large sharp display.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, quality and productivity.
4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, 11-inch (27.82 CM), LCD Display, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi+5G, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Gray, AI Enabled
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ combines a sleek, portable design with features for everyday productivity, learning and entertainment. Its 11-inch display provides a spacious workspace for reading documents, attending online classes and switching between apps. Google Gemini integration offers AI assistance, while the quad speakers deliver immersive audio for video meetings and media playback. With 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 5G connectivity, this tablet supports work and learning on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Great performance
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
LCD display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet performance good. They also consider it good value for money and like its sound quality and battery life.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and battery life.
5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite [Smartchoice], 10.9-inch (27.7 CM), LCD Display, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Dual Speakers, S Pen, Gray, AI Enabled
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a productivity-focused tablet with a slim Gray design, a 10.9-inch display and an S Pen included in the box. Its stylus supports handwritten notes, document annotations and sketches, while AI tools such as Object Eraser help with everyday creative tasks. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration suits routine work, study and entertainment. Its 8,000mAh battery and expandable storage add flexibility for users on the move.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Great performance
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
LCD display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet to be a steal deal with excellent performance, particularly noting that the S-Pen works perfectly and the device doesn't lag. They appreciate its educational features and battery life.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, design and battery life.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.