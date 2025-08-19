Google is rolling out live translation feature to Circle to Search- What it is and how it works

Google’s popular Circle to Search feature is getting an upgrade with the new Scroll and Translate feature. This new feature adds live translation capabilities, allowing users to translate images, webpages and other forms of media, including videos. This feature is reportedly being rolled out to selected Google app beta users only on Pixel devices. Google is working on a new live translation feature dubbed Scroll and Translate for Circle to Search.(Google )

Reportedly, these beta users are getting the live translation upgrade within Circle to Search as Scroll and Translate. However, the limited rollout highlights that the feature is not entirely ready for other Android devices that support the Circle to Search feature. But how exactly does the feature work? Let’s find out.

Google’s Circle to Search live translation: How it works

Google’s new live translation feature within Circle to Search is dubbed as Scroll and Translate, as mentioned above. This feature works quite differently from the traditional ways of how we use Circle to Search on Android devices.

According to Android Authority's report, the feature works differently from how we use Circle to Search. Upon activation, users will come across a new translate icon in Circle to Search, where users will have to select the “Scroll and translate” option. After selection, the feature will automatically translate the text to the preferred language which is present on the screen.

As you scroll down to a webpage, social media feed, or document, the text will be translated. This feature will likely have the ability to translate text in videos and GIFs. This feature could come in handy as it eliminates the need for users to select and translate text blocks, as it automatically translates the entire page on the screen.

The report also highlighted that the Scroll and Translate feature within Circle to Search takes a few seconds to analyse and provide accurate translations. As of now, the feature is being tested among select Pixel device users, and it is expected to roll out soon, once it is ready for a stable release. Till then, we will have to wait and see how Google is planning to roll out this feature, since several Android models already offer AI-powered Live Translation feature that runs on-device.

