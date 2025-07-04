Google ordered to pay $314.6 million to 14 million Android users over unlawful data collection from Idle phones

A California jury has ordered Google to pay over $314 million (approximately Rs. 26,892,556,062) to about 14 million Android users in the state. The ruling comes after a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019, which accused Google of collecting and transmitting data from Android phones while they were idle, without users' permission. Google has lost its class action lawsuit and has been asked to pay $314.6 million to Android users over data collection without consent.(REUTERS)

How did the lawsuit define the users’ data?

The lawsuit claimed that Google gathered personal information from phones even when users were not actively using their devices. According to the jury in San Jose, Google’s actions imposed unavoidable burdens on Android users, which benefited the company primarily through targeted advertising, Reuters reported. The plaintiffs argued that this data collection also used up their cellular data without their consent.

The legal team representing the plaintiffs stated that under California law, users own their phone data. They maintained that Google’s practice of accessing data without clear consent, dating back to 2016, violated this right. Glen Summers, the attorney for the plaintiffs, described the verdict as a strong validation of their claims and a reflection of Google’s misconduct.

What is Google’s response to the verdict?

Google responded by saying it will appeal the decision. A spokesperson, Jose Castaneda, told Newsweek that the verdict misunderstands key services that help maintain the security, performance, and reliability of Android devices. Google argued in court that no harm came to users from these data transfers and that users had agreed to them through the company’s terms of service and privacy policies.

This case is one of two similar lawsuits against Google. Another suit filed in federal court in San Jose represents Android users from the other 49 states and is set to go to trial in April 2026.

In other news, Google is planning workforce reductions this July, as part of a wider trend among Bay Area tech companies, according to reports citing Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filings. The layoffs follow earlier cuts made by Google in the first quarter of the year.

In short, the ruling marks a significant moment in legal battles over data privacy and the control users have over their personal information. It could influence how tech companies handle data collection and transparency in the days to come.