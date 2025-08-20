Google Pixel 10 Series launch today: When and where to watch “Made by Google” event online, and what to expect

Google will officially host its annual hardware launch event dubbed “Made by Google” today, August 20. At the launch, the Mountain View tech giant is expected to unveil several next-generation flagship products, including flagship smartphones, a foldable phone, wearables, and accessories. While all these products are expected to debut, all eyes will be on the new Pixel 10 series, since Google has been teasing the products for a few weeks, giving us an early glimpse into the smartphone’s design and the new silver colour variant. Therefore, if you are curious about today’s launch, then here’s a guide to when and where to watch the Made by Google event. Check out the Google Pixel 10 Series launch event time and where to watch online in India.(Google)

Made by Google event: When and where to watch online

The Made by Google event is being hosted in Brooklyn, New York, on August 20. The live stream will start at 1 PM ET and 10:30 PM IST. If you also want to tune in, the livestream can be watched online on Google Store, YouTube, and on the company’s social media handles. Reports suggest that several celebrities, such as Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Curry, the Jonas Brothers, and others, are also expected to be a part of the event

Made by Google event: What to expect

As per the leaks, rumours and official teasers by Google, we expect to see four smartphones at the launch event: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and finally the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All models are expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, fabricated by TSMC’s 3nm process. All models are expected to get camera and battery upgrades, enhancing the overall user experience compared to their predecessors. As far as pricing is concerned, we do not expect any major price hike this year, and it will likely be the same as last year.

Apart from the smartphones, Google is also expected to launch the new generation smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4. The smartwatch will likely come in two size options: 41mm and 45mm, in both WiFi and LTE versions. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, similar to last year’s model and a new Google M55 co-processor.

Another new wearable we could see is the affordable Google Pixel Buds 2a. The TWS will likely get improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It is tipped to offer up to 7 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with the charging case.