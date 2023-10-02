How to buy gifts received by PM Modi in online auction? Stepwise procedure here

The PM Mementos Portal is currently hosting an online auction featuring mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This unique opportunity for buyers to acquire rare artefacts will remain open until October 31. The proceeds generated from PM Mementos online auction will contribute to the Ganga Rejuvenation initiative.(X/@kishanreddybjp)

The array of mementoes up for grabs includes exquisite sculptures, paintings, sketches, meticulously crafted handicrafts, traditional angavastras, pagdis, swords, and more. These items are priced with base values ranging from ₹700 to as high as ₹64,80,000.

Here's the step-by-step process for buyers interested in participating in the PM Mementos Portal's online auction for selected mementoes presented to the prime minister:

Step 1: Registration

- New buyers should click the "Buyer Signup" button at the top right-hand corner of PM Mementos Portal home page.

- Provide details such as Mobile Number, Email address, and Password on the Buyer Signup Page.

- Agree to the auction terms and conditions by clicking the checkbox.

- Provide the OTP received through the registered Mobile Number and Email Id.

- Enter details like Name, Gender, Date of Birth, and Address on the Profile Details page.

- Verify the details and click "Submit."

- A success message of "Successfully Signed up" with the portal will be displayed.

Step 2: Login

- Enter the login credentials (email id or mobile number with a valid password) and log into the portal.

Step 3: Aadhaar Authentication

- The system checks for Aadhaar Authentication of the buyer.

- If Aadhaar Authentication is pending, the system navigates the buyer to the Aadhaar Authentication Page.

Step 4: Browse Item Catalogue

- After logging in, the buyer can browse the catalogue to view items available for auction, including those displayed under the 'Live Auctions' category.

Step 5: Add to Cart

- The buyer must add the desired product to the cart and specify the bid amount for the auction.

- Adding to the cart is mandatory, and the buyer can participate in the auction for items added to the cart.

Step 6: Participate in the Auction

- Once a product is added to the cart, the buyer can quote a bid and actively participate in the ongoing auction.

- Participation is allowed until the auction concludes.

Step 7: Payment

- After the auction ends and the department user approves the highest quoted (H1) bidder, the buyer can proceed with the payment through the portal. The item will be delivered to your address within the country.

Organised by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), a division of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, this e-auction is exclusively accessible to resident Indians. The items available for bidding on this platform will be delivered within the country.

The proceeds generated from this online auction will contribute to the Ganga Rejuvenation initiative, an integral component of the "Namami Gange Programme" aimed at revitalising the Ganges River, an official statement said.

