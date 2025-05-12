Menu Explore
Monday, May 12, 2025
How to stop iPhone calls from ringing across iPad and Mac: Easy guide

ByShaurya Sharma
May 12, 2025 01:20 PM IST

Here's how you can stop calls from ringing on your other Apple devices.

If you have multiple devices, especially alongside your iPhone, you would know that you receive calls and message notifications on all your Apple devices simultaneously. This is a great feature and goes on to show the power of the Apple ecosystem. 

The same toggle is used to stop both cellular and FaceTime calls from ringing on other devices.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)
The same toggle is used to stop both cellular and FaceTime calls from ringing on other devices.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Sometimes, you might not want to be near your iPhone when receiving a call, you could be working on your Mac or iPad. In such cases, you don’t need to access your phone to take the call, you can answer it directly from the device you're using. However, this can occasionally be annoying, and you might prefer to receive calls on just one device.

In this case, you can turn off both cellular and FaceTime calls from ringing on your other Apple devices. Here’s how to do it.

How To Turn Off Cellular Calls From Ringing On Other Apple Devices

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: At the top, in the search bar, type Phone.

Step 3: Open Phone and scroll down to Calls.

Step 4: In Calls, you will see an option called Calls on Other Devices.

Step 5: Here, you will find a list of devices signed in with your Apple ID. Depending on which devices you don’t want calls on, you can disable them from here. Or, you can disable this entirely by simply unchecking the Allow Calls on Other Devices option. This will stop calls from ringing on all your other devices.

Same Toggle For Both FaceTime and Cellular Calls

This is the same toggle for both cellular and FaceTime calls. If you turn this off, FaceTime calls will also be disabled on your other Apple devices. So, if you still want to receive FaceTime calls on your iPad, you will need to keep this option enabled.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More

News / Technology / How to stop iPhone calls from ringing across iPad and Mac: Easy guide
