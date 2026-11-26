Apple is officially opening another Apple Store in India, and this one’s going to be in Hyderabad. The store will be called Apple Kukatpally and will be located at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall. It’s opening on December 10.

Apple says this barricade is inspired by Hyderabad's rich cultural identity. (Apple) more less

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

This, of course, will be Apple’s seventh Apple Store in India, following Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai, Apple Saket and Apple Noida in Delhi NCR, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

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If you're curious about the order, Apple first began its offline retail expansion in India with Apple BKC, followed by Apple Saket, Apple Hebbal and then Apple Koregaon Park. The other stores, including Apple Noida and Apple Borivali, opened later.

Store and barricade inspiration

Apple, as always, is going with distinct branding for the store launch. The barricade for the Kukatpally store features a pearl-inspired Apple logo with iridescent tones. Apple says this design is inspired by Hyderabad’s identity as the City of Pearls and celebrates the city’s rich cultural heritage.

What Apple Kukatpally brings to the table

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At Apple Kukatpally, customers will be able to explore Apple's full range of products, including the latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and Touch, Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, AirPods 5, HomeView and HomePod mini 2.

Moreover, customers will also have access to expert guidance from Apple Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses and dedicated Business teams, along with free daily Today at Apple sessions.

The sessions can be everything from getting started with iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch to creative workshops covering photography, video and drawing.