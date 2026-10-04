3 held for snatching iPhone 18 Pro in Gr Noida West

Noida: Three men were arrested on Friday for allegedly snatching a brand-new iPhone 18 Pro from a woman in Greater Noida West on September 21, police said on Saturday. Officials said police arrested the suspects from Greater Noida following detailed analysis of CCTV footage. (Photo for representation)

Police have recovered the snatched iPhonr and seized four other stolen mobile phones, along with ₹25,000 cash, the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, and two country-made pistols.

Police identified the suspects, aged 23 and 22, as residents of Bulandshahr, while the 35-year-old suspect resides in Hapur.

Ranjeet Singh, SHO of Bisrakh said police arrested the suspects from Greater Noida following detailed analysis of CCTV footage.

“Investigation revealed that the three had been involved in snatching mobile phones in the district for some time. The 23-year-old suspect was an auto-rickshaw driver in the city, and was familiar with the routes. After snatching the phones, they would sell them in West Bengal and Bihar,” SHO Singh said.

The incident occurred on September 21 when the victim, Subhi Bhandari, was scanning a QR code to pay an e-rickshaw driver for a ride. “Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched her phone and, before my wife could understand what had happened, the suspects fled. They were riding a motorcycle without a registration plate,” said Bhandari’s husband, Saket Gupta, a resident of Greater Noida West.

The couple subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint and the suspects were booked on snatching charges at Bisrakh police station, police said.

The investigation revealed that the 23-year-old suspect had three cases registered against him, the 22-year-old had six cases, and the 35-year-old had 25 cases registered against him at different police stations across the district.