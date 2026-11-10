I compared India's top air purifier brands: 6 names I'd consider buying in 2026

If you live in northern part of India, you know that the air quality index (AQI) has been an absolute disaster. The visibility is at an all time low and there is noticeable difficulty in breathing along with a rise in air quality. These conditions make the air virtually unbreathable. These conditions also make buying an air purifier an absolute necessity. That said, buying an air purifier in India can be more complicated than it seems. With several brands offering HEPA filters, multiple cleaning stages, smart connectivity and varying room coverage, choosing the right one requires looking beyond specifications.

Best air purifiers to buy in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

To understand, which brands offer true value, I looked beyond CADR ratings. While some brands focus on advanced filtration and high CADR ratings, others stand out for their affordable models, smart controls and quieter operation. To get a sense of the types of air purifiers available in India, I compared six popular air purifier brands in India. I looked at their product portfolios, filtration technologies, room coverage, maintenance requirements and overall value for money. During my research I found that brands such as Philips, Coway, Honeywell and Eureka Forbes have built an extensive presence in this category. I also found that brands like Dyson and Honeywell offer advanced filteration system at a cost. Whether you are planning to buy an air purifier for your bedroom, living room or a larger space, understanding these differences can help narrow down your choices.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

So, here are six air purifier brands I would consider in 2026, along with what each does well and the kind of buyer who should shortlist it.

Dyson air purifiers: Their top features and who should buy them

Dyson air purifiers combine advanced filtration system, intelligent air quality monitoring and distinctive airflow technology. Unlike conventional air purifiers that primarily focus on filtering airborne particles, Dyson models are designed to monitor indoor pollution, capture microscopic pollutants and circulate purified air across the room. Some of their standout features include a HEPA H13 filtration system, air multiplier technology, air quality monitoring system, formaldehyde detection, and smart connectivity.

Who should buy Dyson air purifiers?

- Premium appliance buyers who are willing to spend more on advanced filtration, intelligent sensors and a premium design.

- People living in highly polluted cities.

- Buyers looking to capture airborne dust, pollen, pet dander and other common allergens.

- Buyers looking for multiple functions, such as an air purifier that can also work as a fan or room heater.

Philips air purifiers: Their top features and who should buy them

Philips air purifiers offer range of products that cater to different room sizes and budgets. Its lineup focuses on multi-layer filtration, intelligent air quality monitoring and energy-efficient operation. One of its key technologies is NanoProtect HEPA, which uses mechanical and electrostatic filtration to capture up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns in select models. Some of the features include NanoProtect HEPA and an activated carbon filter setup, AeraSense technology that continuously monitors indoor air quality and displays real-time pollution readings, high CADR rating, smart app connectivity, and quiet operation owing to dedicated Sleep Mode and SilentWings technology.

Who should buy Philips air purifiers?

- Families that want to reduce exposure to dust, pollen, PM2.5 and other airborne particles.

- People with allergies or pets.

- Users who prioritise quieter operation and dedicated Sleep Mode.

- Buyers interested in app-based controls, automatic purification and real-time air quality monitoring.

Coway air purifiers: Their top features and who should buy them

Coway air purifiers focus on multi-stage filtration, intelligent air quality monitoring and relatively simple maintenance. Its purifiers combine pre-filters, activated carbon filters and HEPA filtration to tackle dust, fine particulate matter, allergens and household odours. Coway also offers compact models for bedrooms and larger-capacity options for living rooms. Here are some of its key features include a multi-stage filtration system, an anti-virus True HEPA filtration system, air quality monitoring system, auto, turbo and night modes for different air purification needs, and easy filter maintenance.

Who should buy Coway air purifiers?

- Families looking for a multi-stage filtration system to tackle dust, pollen, PM2.5 and other common indoor pollutants.

- Buyers looking to capture pet hair, airborne dander and associated household odours.

- Users who prioritise Night Mode, quieter operation and automatic air quality adjustments.

- People who want washable pre-filters, filter indicators and easy-to-understand controls.

Honeywell air purifiers: Their top features and who should buy them

Honeywell air purifiers focus on multi-stage filtration system, H13 HEPA filters, activated carbon technology and features such as real-time air quality monitoring. Buyers can also get Wi-Fi connectivity, voice controls and additional antibacterial filtration. Honeywell is worth considering for households looking for a combination of effective particulate filtration, smart features and relatively accessible pricing. Here are some of its key features include H13 HEPA filtration, high CADR ratings, real-time air quality monitoring, smart connectivity features, sleep Mode and quiet operation.

Who should buy Honeywell air purifiers?

- Budget-conscious buyers who are looking for H13 HEPA filtration and activated carbon technology.

- Families living in pollution-prone cities.

- Buyers who are interested in app controls, Alexa compatibility and real-time air quality monitoring.

- Owners of larger homes who need higher-CADR models for larger living rooms or open spaces.

Xiaomi air purifiers: Their top features and who should buy them

Xiaomi's air purifier and newer Mijia ranges offer options for different room sizes, which makes the brand worth considering for buyers who want connected home appliances without necessarily spending on premium models. Xiaomi also focuses on compact designs, real-time air quality monitoring and app-based controls. Some of its standout features include a multi-layer filtration system, high CADR rating, smart app connectivity, real-time air quality monitoring and voice assistant support.

Who should buy Xiaomi air purifiers?

- Budget-conscious buyers who are looking for a multi-layer filtration, smart controls and air quality monitoring without moving into the premium price segment.

- Buyers who already use Xiaomi devices and want to manage air purification through the Xiaomi Home app.

- Homes looking to capture airborne pet dander, dust and hair, while reducing associated indoor odours.

- People with larger living spaces who need higher-CADR models.

Eureka Forbes air purifiers: Their top features and who should buy them

Eureka Forbes diverse air purifier portfolio includes model from compact bedrooms to larger living spaces. Its Forbes and Aeroguard ranges focus on multi-stage filtration, 360-degree air intake technology and practical features such as real-time PM2.5 monitoring. The brand also offers smart models with Wi-Fi connectivity, app controls and automatic purification modes. Its combination of different price points, filtration technologies and room coverage makes it worth considering for Indian households. Some of its standout features include a true HEPA H13 filtration system, multi-stage purification system, surround 360-degree air intake, real-time air quality monitoring and smart connectivity.

Who should buy Eureka Forbes air purifiers?

- Budget-conscious buyers who are looking for HEPA filtration and activated carbon technology across different price segments.

- Families in pollution-prone cities.

- People who want compact purifiers with Sleep Mode, timer settings and relatively quiet operation.

- Buyers looking for in Wi-Fi connectivity, app controls and automatic air quality monitoring.

- Home owners who are looking for higher-CADR models.

Similar articles for you

Getting your kitchen Diwali-ready? Here are 8 chimneys and microwaves to explore in this sale

Stop settling for cameras that only record: 5 CCTV picks with two-way audio and smart alerts

Dyson vs Philips vs Coway air purifiers: Which brand offers the best value for your money?

FAQs for buying an air purifier in India Which type of air purifier is best for Indian homes? An air purifier with a genuine HEPA filter, an activated carbon filter and an adequate CADR rating is a good starting point for most Indian homes.

Is a HEPA filter necessary in an air purifier? A HEPA filter is one of the most important features to consider if your primary concern is PM2.5, dust, pollen, smoke and other airborne particles.

Can an air purifier remove PM2.5 and PM10 particles? Yes, an air purifier equipped with an appropriate HEPA filtration system can capture airborne particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10.

Which is better: an air purifier with a HEPA filter or an activated carbon filter? A HEPA filter captures airborne particles such as dust, pollen, smoke particles and PM2.5. An activated carbon filter helps absorb certain gases, cooking fumes and unpleasant odours.

How long should you run an air purifier every day? An air purifier can generally be operated throughout the day, particularly when indoor pollution levels are high.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.