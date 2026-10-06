I tested four smartwatches for their health sensors, and these are the ones I recommend

A smartwatch can tell you a lot about your body, but I have found that having more health features does not always mean getting more useful data. Heart rate and SpO2 are two readings I pay particular attention to because they are among the metrics people tend to check regularly, whether during a workout or simply going about their day.

Accurate health data can make a smartwatch far more useful beyond notifications and workouts.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

For this list, I have narrowed it down to four current smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Google and Amazfit. The focus here is not on how many health features each watch offers, but on how seriously each one approaches heart rate and SpO2 tracking and which models I would recommend if these readings are a priority.

The Apple Watch Series 12 is the one I would pick if health tracking is a major reason for buying a smartwatch. I like how quickly it surfaces heart rate trends and other health data without making the experience complicated. The combination of heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood oxygen tracking and Vitals gives it a strong health focused approach, although the battery still needs frequent charging.

Specifications Display 42mm or 46mm LTPO3 OLED, up to 2,000 nits Health sensors Optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor, blood oxygen and temperature sensors Heart rate High frequency background heart rate monitoring SpO2 Blood Oxygen tracking ECG Yes Battery Up to 24 hours Reasons to Buy Excellent health tracking Useful Vitals insights Reasons to Avoid Short battery life

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The Galaxy Watch9 makes sense if you want a smartwatch that can cover most of your health tracking needs without feeling like a dedicated fitness watch. I am currently driving this watch daily, and I like the amount of information it collects, from heart rate and blood oxygen to sleep and body composition. Samsung also does a good job of putting this information together in its health app, making it easy to track changes over time.

Most of these features are available on the Galaxy Watch 8, including the signature rotating bezel, which Samsung removed this year for some reason. From design to health-tracking features, everything is identical to last year, but since the price difference isn't much, I recommend the Watch 9 over the Watch 8.

Specifications Display 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels Health sensors Optical heart rate, electrical heart sensor, BIA and temperature sensor Heart rate Continuous heart rate monitoring SpO2 Blood oxygen tracking ECG Yes Battery Up to 40 hours Reasons to Buy Lots of health metrics Comfortable for overnight tracking Reasons to Avoid Some features need a Samsung phone

Pixel Watch 4 is Google's smartwatch released last year, and I recommend it over the Watch 5 because it has minimal changes aside from RAM and storage. The health tracking and measurement features are the same, and the ones that were released with the Pixel Watch 5 will be available via software updates to the Pixel Watch 4. Pixel Watch 4 won the best smartwatch award in the HT Tech Power List Awards.

Specifications Display Actua 360 domed display, up to 3,000 nits Health sensors Multi path optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, cEDA and skin temperature Heart rate Continuous heart rate monitoring SpO2 Nightly blood oxygen tracking ECG Yes Battery Up to 40 hours Reasons to Buy Excellent Fitbit integration Useful health insights Reasons to Avoid Android phones only

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium is the most interesting option here if you want extensive health tracking without spending as much as you would on the other three watches. I found its health feature set surprisingly capable, with continuous heart rate and SpO2 monitoring alongside sleep and fitness tracking. The biggest advantage, however, is the battery life, which makes continuous tracking much easier to maintain.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels, up to 3,000 nits Health sensor BioTracker PPG, 5PD + 2LED Heart rate 24 hour monitoring SpO2 24 hour blood oxygen monitoring GPS Five satellite positioning systems Battery Up to 12 days Reasons to Buy Excellent battery life Strong health tracking for the price Reasons to Avoid Health readings are not medical measurements

Factors to consider before buying a smartwatch

Sensor accuracy: Look for watches with reliable optical heart rate sensors and consistent SpO2 tracking rather than simply counting the number of health sensors.

Fit and comfort: A secure fit is important for accurate readings. The watch should also be comfortable enough to wear during workouts and sleep.

Health insights: Check how the watch presents your data. Useful trends and alerts can be more valuable than a long list of individual readings.

Battery life: Frequent charging can interrupt continuous health tracking, especially for sleep and overnight SpO2 measurements.

Phone compatibility: Check whether all health features work with your smartphone. Some advanced features are restricted to specific phone ecosystems.

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FAQs Which smartwatch has the most accurate heart rate tracking? The Apple Watch Series 12 is a strong choice for heart rate tracking, particularly for users already in the Apple ecosystem.

Can smartwatches accurately measure SpO2? Smartwatches can provide useful SpO2 readings and trends, but they should not replace a medical pulse oximeter or professional assessment.

Is SpO2 tracking useful on a smartwatch? Yes. It can help you monitor blood oxygen trends, particularly during sleep, but individual readings can vary with fit and movement.

Which smartwatch is good for health tracking? Apple Watch Series 12, Galaxy Watch9, Pixel Watch 5 and Amazfit Active 3 Premium all offer extensive health tracking features.

Should I buy a smartwatch mainly for health tracking? Yes, if you want convenient access to health and fitness trends. However, use dedicated medical equipment when you need clinically reliable measurements.

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