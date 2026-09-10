...
...
Next Story

I visited Samsung Research Institute in Noida to understand what my Galaxy Watch 9 is really doing with my health data

I visited Samsung SRI Noida to understand how Galaxy Watch 9 tracks health data and how its features are tailored for Indian users.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 11:20:38 IST

I am currently using the Galaxy Watch 9 for my review, so when I visited Samsung Research Institute India Noida (SRI Noida), I had more than just a journalist’s interest in understanding how its new health features work. I wanted to know what happens behind the scenes after the watch collects all those numbers from my wrist.

A closer look at what happens behind the health data on my Galaxy Watch 9. (Samsung)
A closer look at what happens behind the health data on my Galaxy Watch 9. (Samsung)
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

You may be interested in

31% OFF

XMUXI Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Strap 40mm 44mm Galaxy 9 Silicone Ocean Band for Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Strap 46mm for Men Women Sport Replacement Watchband (Starlight and Orange)

  • XMUXI Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Strap 40mm 44mm Galaxy 9 Silicone Ocean Band for Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Strap 46mm for Men Women Sport Replacement Watchband (Starlight and Orange)

₹622

₹899

Get This

12% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (47mm LTE, Titanium Grey)

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (47mm LTE
  • Titanium Grey)

₹61,500

₹69,999

Get This

23% OFF

XMUXI Leather and Silicone Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 8 Strap 40mm 44mm Replacement Band for Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Straps 46mm Diamond Embossed Pattern (Official Grey)

  • XMUXI Leather and Silicone Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 8 Strap 40mm 44mm Replacement Band for Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Straps 46mm Diamond Embossed Pattern (Official Grey)

₹997

₹1,299

Get This

55% OFF

Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass for Galaxy Watch 9/8 (40mm) [2P]

  • Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass for Galaxy Watch 9/8 (40mm) [2P]

₹899

₹1,999

Get This

80% OFF

boAt Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Aqua Blue)

  • boAt Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling
  • Functional Crown
  • Multiple Sports Modes

₹1,399

₹6,999

Get This

27% OFF

Fastrack Noir Rizz Smart Watch for Women with 1.72" inch Ultra HD Display,Womens Health,AI Watchface & AI Chat,Functional Crown,24/7 Health Suite,BT Calling,IP68,Additional Silicone Strap- Rose Gold

  • Fastrack Noir Rizz Smart Watch for Women with 1.72" inch Ultra HD Display
  • Womens Health
  • AI Watchface & AI Chat

₹3,999

₹5,499

Get This

43% OFF

Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91" UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black)

  • Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch
  • 1.91" UltraVU with Rotating Crown
  • 60 Hz Refresh Rate

₹1,699

₹2,995

Get This

43% OFF

Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch|1.91" Ultravu with Rotating Crown|60 Hz Refresh Rate|Advanced Chipset|Singlesync Bt Calling|Nitrofast Charge|100+ Sports Mode|Upto 5 Day Battery|Ip68,Wine Red

  • Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch|1.91" Ultravu with Rotating Crown|60 Hz Refresh Rate|Advanced Chipset|Singlesync Bt Calling|Nitrofast Charge|100+ Sports Mode|Upto 5 Day Battery|Ip68
  • Wine Red

₹1,699

₹2,995

Get This

55% OFF

Fastrack Jupitor R2 Smart Watch, 1.38” TFT Display, 240 * 240 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces,Upto 5 Day Battery, IP68 (Black)

  • Fastrack Jupitor R2 Smart Watch
  • 1.38” TFT Display
  • 240 * 240 Pixel Resolution

₹1,799

₹3,999

Get This

60% OFF

GOBOULT Mirage Smart Watch 1.39''HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP67, Zinc Alloy Frame, 500 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Amber Blue)

  • GOBOULT Mirage Smart Watch 1.39''HD Screen
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • IP67

₹1,999

₹4,999

Get This

50% OFF

Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch, 1.97" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, Women's Health, IP68, Up to 5 Days Battery, Functional Crown (Blue)

  • Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch
  • 1.97" AMOLED Display
  • Bluetooth Calling

₹2,499

₹4,999

Get This

36% OFF

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2, Heart Rate, BT Calling, Adaptive AOD, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant – Smartwatch for Stylish Professionals (Black)

  • Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2
  • Heart Rate
  • BT Calling

₹3,499

₹5,499

Get This

47% OFF

Fastrack Volt S1 Smart Watch for Man and Women Latest with 1.83" Display, Silicone Strap, BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate, SpO2, IP68, Ideal Smartwatch for Boys and Girls (Blue)

  • Fastrack Volt S1 Smart Watch for Man and Women Latest with 1.83" Display
  • Silicone Strap
  • BT Calling

₹1,599

₹2,995

Get This

58% OFF

Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Black Silicone Strap

  • Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling
  • AI Morning Briefs
  • Functional Crown

₹4,999

₹11,995

Get This

At a roundtable with Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director of SRI Noida, and Dr Amitabh Thapliyal, Vice President and Head of Service Development, the discussion went beyond specifications. Samsung explained how its India R&D team works on health tracking, how the company handles readings and how some of its services have been built specifically around the Indian healthcare ecosystem.

What Samsung is doing with Galaxy Watch health data

Dr Amitabh Thapliyal explained that SRI Noida’s Digital Health team works on health platforms and tracking applications used with Samsung Health. The team works on features such as Vital Tracker, Daily Cardio Load, Hearing Health and Trail Running for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2.

Vital Tracker is particularly interesting because it looks at several measurements during sleep, including heart rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, respiratory rate and blood oxygen levels. Instead of simply showing numbers, the system can identify when something is outside the expected range and provide an explanation and recommendations.

Daily Cardio Load takes a broader approach by combining exercise, vital signs and recovery data, including sleep. It then places the user in an optimal, under or over range and provides personalised guidance.

Since I am wearing the Galaxy Watch 9 for my review, this made me look at some of those Samsung Health readings differently. There is a lot more happening between the sensor collecting a measurement and the information eventually appearing on the watch or phone.

Building health features for Indian users

One of the more interesting parts of the discussion was how much of this work has to account for conditions specific to India. The question was straightforward: “Is there any feature that you specifically created for Indians? And did you find any challenge during making that feature?”

The bigger idea, Dr Amitabh Thapliyal explained, is to connect these services into a single healthcare journey, where information from a doctor consultation can feed into medication reminders and the user’s health record. That makes the India-specific work less about one feature and more about adapting Samsung Health to the way healthcare is accessed and managed here.

What happens when the watch gets something wrong?

Accuracy was another important part of the conversation, particularly because health wearables operate in the real world rather than controlled laboratories.

Dr Amitabh Thapliyal said SRI Noida carries out extensive validation and investigates the root cause when an algorithm produces an incorrect result. One example involved automatic exercise detection incorrectly identifying auto rickshaw rides on bumpy roads as cycling.

Indian field testing helped the team understand the problem and fine tune the algorithm. The resulting improvements were eventually applied globally.

That example stood out to me because it shows why local testing matters. The same feature can behave very differently when it encounters the roads, movement patterns and everyday situations that users actually experience.

Can a Galaxy Watch replace a doctor?

Samsung was also clear about the limits of its health features. Dr Amitabh Thapliyal described the watches as preventive and wellness devices rather than diagnostic tools or replacements for doctors.

The company’s approach is to use longitudinal health data to understand an individual better and provide more personalised recommendations over time. Features such as ECG and blood pressure also require additional applications and regulatory approvals.

Samsung is increasingly positioning this as a shift from simply tracking health to helping users act on it. Kyungyun Roo and Dr Amitabh Thapliyal described a broader ambition around becoming a more proactive health company, with AI and continuous monitoring playing a larger role.

 
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Home/Technology/I visited Samsung Research Institute in Noida to understand what my Galaxy Watch 9 is really doing with my health data
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON