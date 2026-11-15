I would rather enjoy powerful bass without running cables across my living room

I like having a good home entertainment setup, but I do not want cables running across my living room just to get better sound from my TV. This is where soundbars with wireless subwoofers make sense. They combine a compact soundbar with a separate subwoofer that can be placed more flexibly, giving movies, music and action scenes a deeper bass response without requiring a long audio cable between the two units.

Wireless subwoofers bring deeper bass to your TV audio setup while keeping cable clutter to a minimum.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

However, wireless connectivity is only one part of the experience. I would also look at the soundbar's channel configuration, audio formats, connectivity and overall sound quality before buying one. Here are the features I would consider when choosing a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer.

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The Sony HT-S40R is designed for people who want a proper surround sound experience rather than just an audio upgrade over their TV speakers. It features a 5.1-channel configuration with a soundbar, subwoofer and dedicated rear speakers, delivering up to 600W of total power output. Dolby Digital support helps create an immersive audio experience for movies and shows, while Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC and optical connectivity offer flexibility for different entertainment sources.

Specifications - Audio configuration 5.1-channel surround sound - Power output 600W - Audio technology Dolby Digital - Subwoofer Wired subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth 5.0 - Sound modes Cinema, Music, Auto Sound, Night Mode and Voice Mode Reasons to Buy - Dedicated rear speakers deliver real 5.1-channel surround sound. - 600W output provides powerful audio for movies and entertainment. Reasons to Avoid - Rear speakers require additional wiring and an amplifier unit. - Does not support Dolby Atmos.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally look at the surround sound experience, bass output and installation convenience when evaluating this system. Rear speaker placement and cable management are important considerations for home setups.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Sony HT-S40R if you want a dedicated 5.1-channel home theatre system with physical rear speakers, powerful output and Dolby Digital support for a more immersive movie experience.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Cinema SB560 is designed to improve TV audio with a 3.1-channel setup that puts additional emphasis on dialogue clarity. Its dedicated centre channel helps separate voices from background effects, making it useful for watching movies, shows and sports. The wireless subwoofer adds deeper bass, while Dolby Audio support enhances the overall listening experience. With HDMI ARC, optical connectivity and Bluetooth, it offers multiple ways to connect to a television or smartphone without requiring a complicated home theatre installation.

Specifications Audio configuration 3.1-channel Power output 250W Audio technology Dolby Audio Subwoofer 5.25-inch wireless subwoofer Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth 5.3 Frequency response 45Hz to 20kHz Reasons to Buy Dedicated centre channel helps improve dialogue clarity. Wireless subwoofer delivers deeper bass without additional speaker wiring. Reasons to Avoid Does not include dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound. HDMI connectivity is listed as ARC rather than eARC in the official specifications.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers should pay attention to dialogue clarity, subwoofer performance and connectivity reliability. The dedicated centre channel is particularly relevant for people who frequently watch films and television programmes.

Why choose this product?

Choose the JBL Cinema SB560 if you want clearer dialogue from a dedicated centre channel, deeper bass from a wireless subwoofer and a straightforward 3.1-channel setup.

The Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is a 2.1-channel soundbar designed to deliver a more engaging audio experience without taking up too much space. It offers 300W of total power output, paired with a wireless subwoofer for stronger bass during movies and music playback. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X help create a wider, more immersive soundstage, while Bass Boost provides additional low-frequency impact. It also supports HDMI ARC, optical connectivity, Bluetooth and USB playback, making it suitable for different entertainment setups.

Specifications Audio configuration 2.1-channel Power output 300W Audio technology Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X Subwoofer Wireless subwoofer Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth and USB Sound features Bass Boost, Adaptive Sound and 3D surround sound Reasons to Buy DTS Virtual:X creates a wider virtual surround sound experience. Wireless subwoofer and Bass Boost enhance low-frequency output. Reasons to Avoid No dedicated physical rear speakers for surround sound. Virtual surround effects cannot fully replicate a true multi-speaker setup.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers should consider bass performance, dialogue clarity and ease of connectivity when evaluating this soundbar. Its wireless subwoofer and virtual surround features are particularly relevant for everyday television and movie watching.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung HW-B45EF/XL if you want a compact 2.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, virtual surround sound and multiple connectivity options for everyday entertainment.

The Sony HT-S20R is an entry-level 5.1-channel home theatre system for people who want physical rear speakers without spending on a more expensive setup. It combines a three-channel soundbar, two compact rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer to create a more immersive listening experience. With 400W of total power output and Dolby Digital support, it is designed for movies, television and music. Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC and optical connectivity make it easy to connect to different entertainment devices.

Specifications - Audio configuration 5.1-channel surround sound - Power output 400W - Audio technology Dolby Digital - Subwoofer Wired subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth 5.0 - Sound modes Auto Sound, Cinema, Music, Standard, Night Mode and Voice Mode Reasons to Buy - Physical rear speakers provide genuine 5.1-channel surround sound. - Dedicated subwoofer adds depth to movie soundtracks and music. Reasons to Avoid - Rear speakers and subwoofer require wired connections. - Does not support Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers should pay attention to surround sound performance, bass output and installation requirements. The dedicated rear speakers are a major part of its appeal, although cable management can require additional planning.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Sony HT-S20R if you want an affordable entry into 5.1-channel home theatre audio, with dedicated rear speakers and a separate subwoofer for movies and television.

The Sony HT-S400 is a 2.1-channel soundbar designed for people who want stronger TV audio without installing multiple speakers around the room. It delivers 330W of total power output and comes with a wireless subwoofer for deeper bass. Sony's S-Force PRO Front Surround technology creates a wider soundstage using virtual surround processing, while Dolby Digital support helps improve movie playback. Bluetooth connectivity also lets users stream music wirelessly, making it a practical option for both television viewing and everyday listening.

Specifications - Audio configuration 2.1-channel - Power output 330W - Audio technology Dolby Digital and S-Force PRO Front Surround - Subwoofer Wireless subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth 5.0 - Sound features Night Mode, Voice Mode and Sound Field Reasons to Buy - Wireless subwoofer delivers deeper bass without additional cables. - S-Force PRO technology creates a wider virtual surround soundstage. Reasons to Avoid - No dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound. - Limited connectivity compared with newer soundbars featuring HDMI eARC.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers should look at bass output, dialogue reproduction and Bluetooth connectivity. Its straightforward 2.1-channel configuration is particularly relevant for people upgrading from standard television speakers.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Sony HT-S400 if you want a simple soundbar setup with a powerful wireless subwoofer, virtual surround sound and Dolby Digital support for everyday television and movie watching.

The Zebronics Juke Bar 9890 is a high-output home theatre system designed for people who want a more immersive surround sound experience. It features a 5.1.2-channel configuration with a five-driver soundbar, wireless rear satellite speakers and a large wireless subwoofer. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support add a height dimension to compatible audio content, while its advertised 1030W RMS output promises substantial sound output. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, optical and USB connectivity make it suitable for modern television and home entertainment setups.

Specifications - Audio configuration 5.1.2-channel surround sound - Power output 1030W RMS - Audio technology Dolby Atmos and DTS:X - Subwoofer 20.32cm wireless subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, USB, AUX and Bluetooth 5.3 - Speaker arrangement Five-driver soundbar with wireless rear satellite speakers Reasons to Buy - Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support immersive surround sound with height effects. - Wireless rear satellites and subwoofer reduce installation cabling. Reasons to Avoid - Large speaker arrangement requires sufficient room and placement space. - High advertised power output does not necessarily translate into better sound quality.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback for this newly launched model is still limited. Its surround sound configuration, wireless rear speakers and bass performance are important aspects to assess as more users review the system.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Zebronics Juke Bar 9890 if you want a feature-rich 5.1.2-channel home theatre system with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, wireless rear satellites and high advertised power output.

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer

Wireless connectivity: Check how the subwoofer pairs with the soundbar and its connection stability.

Bass performance: Look at subwoofer size, driver configuration and bass adjustment options.

Channel configuration: Consider 2.1, 3.1 or 5.1 channel setups based on your entertainment needs.

Audio formats: Look for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos or DTS support if you watch compatible content.

Placement and power: Check the subwoofer's dimensions, wireless range and proximity to a power socket.

Top 3 features of best soundbar

Soundbar Channels Power output Audio technology Sony HT-S40R 5.1 600W Dolby Digital JBL Cinema SB560 3.1 250W Dolby Audio Samsung HW-B45EF/XL 2.1 300W Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Sony HT-S20R 5.1 400W Dolby Digital Sony HT-S400 2.1 330W Dolby Digital, S-Force PRO Zebronics Juke Bar 9890 5.1.2 1030W Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

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FAQs Does a wireless subwoofer need a power cable? Yes. Wireless refers to the audio connection between the subwoofer and soundbar. The subwoofer still needs a separate power connection to operate.

Can I place a wireless subwoofer anywhere in my living room? You get more placement flexibility, but keeping it relatively close to the soundbar and away from obstructions can help maintain a stable connection and balanced bass.

Can I connect any wireless subwoofer to my soundbar? No. Most wireless subwoofers use manufacturer-specific connections and are designed to pair with compatible soundbar models or product families.

Does a wireless subwoofer affect sound quality or cause audio delay? A properly designed wireless connection should not noticeably affect everyday movie playback. However, interference or connection issues can cause occasional dropouts on some systems.

Should I place a soundbar subwoofer in a corner for better bass? Corner placement can increase bass output, but it may also make the sound boomy. Try different positions near the TV and adjust based on your room's acoustics.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.