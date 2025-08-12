iPhone 15 price in India after this Amazon offer drops to…

iPhone 15 is now available at one of its lowest-ever effective prices at ₹32,780, through a limited-time Amazon deal that combines direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange benefits. The iPhone 17 launch is coming soon in September 2025. For iPhone 14 users, they have the option to upgrade to iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 for a good discounted price. iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 compared: Three generations, three levels of performance and design. Who should buy which Apple mobile in 2025? (Apple)

While the iPhone 15 has been on sale with price cuts multiple times since launch, this particular offer brings it into a far more accessible price range for those who’ve been holding off on upgrading.

Currently, the 128 GB Black variant of the iPhone 15 is listed on Amazon at ₹79,900. A direct 12% discount slashes this to ₹61,400. From there, customers trading in an older iPhone 14 in good condition can receive up to ₹25,550 off, bringing the effective cost down to ₹35,850. Holders of an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can unlock an additional ₹3,070 discount, resulting in the final ₹32,780 price tag. The deal is particularly attractive for existing iPhone users ready to exchange a recent model, though others can still benefit from the flat discount and bank offer.

The iPhone 15 itself delivers several notable upgrades over its predecessor while keeping Apple’s familiar design language. The device sports a 6.1-inch display and comes in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. It adopts the Dynamic Island interface cutout, previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro line, enabling live activity tracking and app shortcuts directly from the top of the screen.

On the camera front, Apple has upgraded the primary sensor to 48 MP, which significantly improves daylight clarity, low-light shots, and portrait depth. This new sensor allows for crisper zoomed images without the heavy reliance on digital cropping, a step up from the iPhone 14’s 12 MP main camera.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 runs on Apple’s A16 Bionic chip — the same processor that powered last year’s Pro models. The 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine promise smoother app performance, better energy efficiency, and improved handling of computational photography and AI-driven tasks.

Battery life remains strong, with Apple advertising “all-day” use and real-world tests showing more than 9 hours of mixed usage per charge. Charging also gets a functional upgrade — the Lightning port has been replaced by USB Type-C, aligning Apple’s hardware with the universal standard and offering more flexibility for users with existing USB-C accessories.

For anyone considering an upgrade, this deal represents a good opportunity to own Apple’s latest mainstream iPhone at a mid-range Android price point. Given the combined nature of the discount, involving exchange and card offers, it’s worth noting that availability can vary, and buyers should confirm eligibility for each benefit before checkout.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 comparison:

Design and Display:

All three models share Apple’s signature look: rounded edges, Ceramic Shield glass, IP68 water resistance, MagSafe charging, and stereo speakers. The iPhone 14 uses the older notch design, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 feature the cleaner Dynamic Island cutout. Display specs are nearly identical—6.1-inch OLED panels—with slight brightness boosts in the newer models.

Port and Buttons:

The iPhone 14 sticks with Lightning, while both the 15 and 16 switch to USB-C for faster, more universal charging. The iPhone 16 also replaces the mute switch with two programmable buttons: an “Action” button and a “Camera Control” button, allowing quick access to shortcuts and shooting tools.

Hardware:

iPhone 14: A15 Bionic chip, 6 GB RAM

iPhone 15: A16 Bionic, 6 GB RAM

iPhone 16: A18 chip, 8 GB RAM, with about 22–24% faster performance than the 15.

The iPhone 16 also supports Apple Intelligence, enabling on-device AI features like image understanding and smarter text handling.

Camera:

iPhone 14: Dual 12 MP rear lenses, 4K video recording.

iPhone 15: Main sensor upgraded to 48 MP + 12 MP ultra-wide, with improved zoom range.

iPhone 16: Similar 48 MP + 12 MP hardware, but adds macro support, Spatial photo capture, upgraded image processing, and AI-powered camera enhancements.

All three models feature a 12 MP front-facing camera.

Connectivity:

All models support 5G, dual SIM (primarily eSIM), Face ID, and MagSafe wireless charging. The iPhone 16 improves connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, faster MagSafe charging (up to 25 W), tougher Ceramic Shield glass, and the ability to pause video recording mid-shoot.

Battery:

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 offer roughly the same endurance—around 20 hours of video playback. The iPhone 16 stretches this to about 22 hours of video playback and 18 hours of streaming.

iOS update:

iPhone 14 launched with iOS 16, iPhone 15 with iOS 17, and iPhone 16 with iOS 18. All three run iOS 18, but only the iPhone 16 (and certain Pro models) unlock the full set of Apple Intelligence features expected in future updates.