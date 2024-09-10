iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Here's what is new in Apple’s largest iPhone yet

iPhone 16 Pro Max is here, Alongside the rest of the iPhone 16 series, and compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s previous flagship, not much seems different at first glance, except for the size jump from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. However, under the hood, Apple has introduced a host of upgrades that make the iPhone 16 Pro Max a more well-rounded device for users. Let’s compare the latest Max phones and see if upgrading to the iPhone 16 Pro Max from the iPhone 15 Pro Max is worth it. Apple iPhone 16 Pro comes in a new Desert Titanium colourway, and it joins the Natural, Black, and White Titanium colours in the lineup.(Apple)

Also Read: iPhone 16 debuts ‘Camera Control,’ and I think it is the coolest announcement from Apple Event 2024: Here’s what is new

iPhone 16 Pro Max Costs Less Than iPhone 15 Pro Max In India

Surprisingly, Apple has launched the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro at a lower price than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at ₹1,44,900 for the base 256GB model— ₹9,100 cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s revised MRP of ₹1,54,000 (as of July). If you’ve been waiting to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max, this price drop alone might be a good reason to opt for the iPhone 16 Pro Max instead.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Largest iPhone Screen Yet

The most apparent change is the increase in screen size. As rumoured, the iPhone 16 Pro Max now features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR panel, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR panel. Both panels support Apple’s ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate and offer 2000 nits peak brightness. Although overall display technology remains largely the same, the size increase is significant. If you found the iPhone 15 Pro Max too large, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feel even bigger, as it is both wider and taller.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 13 and other products discontinued after Apple event 2024

iPhone 16 Pro Max Has the Second-Gen 3nm Apple Chipset—the A18 Pro

This year, Apple introduced two A18 chipsets, based on 3nm architecture, for the iPhone 16 lineup: the A18 and the A18 Pro. While the A18 is powerful, the true successor to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s A17 Pro is the A18 Pro, which powers the iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to Apple, the A18 Pro makes the device 15% faster in CPU tasks and 20% faster in GPU performance. In real-world use, this means gaming experiences, such as playing Death Stranding, will be smoother on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new chipset also features a 16-core Neural Engine, which Apple claims is more efficient at powering its intelligence features than before.

In everyday performance, you may not notice a significant difference between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as the A17 Pro is still one of the fastest mobile chipsets available.

Also Read: iPhone 16 series, new AirPods and everything else announced at Apple event 2024

iPhone 16 Pro Max Comes Offers Better Ultra-wide Camera, And Support For 4K 120FPS Video

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has doubled down on camera quality, introducing a new 48MP ultra-wide lens for more detail in landscape and macro shots. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 12MP ultra-wide lens, which is still impressive but not as detailed as the 48MP sensor. The new sensor should also improve low-light photography, particularly thanks to Apple’s machine-learning-powered image processing.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max retains the 5x 120mm tetraprism telephoto lens from last year, allowing for up to 25x digital zoom—just like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The main camera remains a 48MP sensor, with the ability to capture 2x 12MP shots with “optical quality” by cropping into the sensor.

However, the real difference lies in video recording capabilities. The iPhone 16 Pro Max surpasses the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the ability to record 4K video at 120fps in both standard and slow-motion modes, with the option to adjust playback speed after capturing the footage. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro Max maxes out at 60fps in 4K. This opens up a lot of creative possibilities for video shooters, allowing them to slow down footage without sacrificing resolution.

New Camera Control System in the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Another major addition to the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the Camera Control button, a dedicated button located beneath the power button. This allows you to control various camera settings, such as launching the camera, zooming in and out, changing the aperture, and adjusting exposure. In the future, the button will even support a light press to lock focus on a subject. The button includes several elements: a capacitive surface, a pressable button, and a force sensor. Additionally, using Camera Control, you can trigger Apple’s Visual Intelligence feature to scan your surroundings and retrieve quick information, much like Google Lens.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, of course, doesn’t have this feature, but it does have the Action Button, which can be programmed to trigger the camera and perform a range of other functions through the Shortcuts app.