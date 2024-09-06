iPhone 16 Pro rumour roundup: 6 major upgrades to expect at Apple’s big September event

iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be revealed at the Apple September 2024 ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, alongside the standard iPhone 16 models, Apple Watch Series 10 or X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and perhaps even a new iPad mini. So far, we have seen a slew of leaks, rumours, and tips surrounding the launch, and most from reputable sources have painted a clear picture of what to expect from the next mainline iPhones. Here, let’s go through all the leaks and rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro models and find out what you can expect from them on September 9. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro launch is just days away, set for 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9.(Apple)

iPhone 16 Pro To Catch Up To The iPhone 16 Pro Max In Terms Of Camera

With the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple chose to reserve the 5x tetraprism zoom lens for the more expensive and larger iPhone 15 Pro Max, while the iPhone 15 Pro got a 3x shooter. This year, however, tipsters have pointed out that Apple is going to bring the tetraprism 5x lens to both the Pro and the Pro Max, ending the disparity Apple introduced last year. So, technically, there should be no difference in the output from both models, making the choice between them less about the cameras.

The End Of The Compact iPhone Era?

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, and while these are not compact by any means, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are likely to have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, making them the largest iPhones ever. This will not please enthusiasts of smaller phones, who could get the same Pro features in a 6.1-inch form factor, which is still compact by today’s standards. Thus, the iPhone 15 Pro may be the last “small” iPhone for quite a while, if not forever.

More Buttons Across the Lineup

Apple is expected to enhance the photo-taking process on the iPhone 16 Pro models with a new ‘Capture Button’ or whatever Apple’s marketing team may choose to call it. It is reportedly going to be located under the power button on the right, allowing users to half-press to focus and fully press to take the shot. However, this functionality should be taken with a pinch of salt until Apple officially reveals it at the September 2024 event. That said, this would be the second year in a row that Apple might introduce a new button, following the introduction of the Action Button with the iPhone 15 Pro. This year, the Action Button is expected to feature across the iPhone 16 series.

A New Shade Of Brown Or Gold

So far, multiple leaks, including from UAE’s electronics retailer SharafDG, have hinted at the addition of a new brownish shade this year to join the Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium colourways. Some reports suggest it could be called Desert Titanium, while others propose Coffee. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently hinted that the iPhone 16 Pro in gold could be the standout colour this year. It remains to be seen which new shade Apple will eventually bring—gold, brown, or both.

Thinner Bezels For More Immersion

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro improved on the iPhone 14 Pro models in terms of bezel sizes, making the experience more immersive. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to further reduce bezel thickness. This could also mean that the chassis size increase due to the larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays could be kept to a minimum.

A18 Pro—Apple’s Second-Generation 3nm Chipset For iPhone and Better Battery Life

Apple is expected to debut the A18 Pro chipset this year, which would be the successor to last year’s A17 Pro. Apple may bring improved efficiency and better battery life, especially coupled with the anticipated battery size increase for the new iPhones. The A18 Pro could be reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro models, while the standard models might feature the A18.