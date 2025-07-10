iPhone 17 Air could lunch in 4 subtle colours for a sleek, minimalist look

iPhone 17 Air has been a part of reports for a while now, and many do expect it to be the latest entrant in Apple's lineup this year, replacing the Plus model from last year. iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in September, 2025.(Majin Bu)

This is widely said to be an ultra-thin iPhone model, coming in at under 6 mm, per popular tipsters like Ming-Chi Kuo, and it could give tough competition to phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The phone would serve as the model that puts form over function and is surely going to put design and aesthetics first. In this regard, new information has come out, as tipped by tipster Majin Buu official on his website, that suggests the colourways of the iPhone 17 Air.

What could the new colours be?

Citing information from Fixed Focus Digital, it says that there could be four colour options for the iPhone 17 Air.

The first colour could be the classic black, then there could be a silver, and then you have other colourways like light gold, which would be a warm shade, and light blue.

This blue, as per Fixed Focus Digital, could be very light and differ from the blue colours that Apple has done in the past. It could be similar to the sky blue of the MacBook Air M4.

Do note that Majin Bu had previously hinted Apple might be mixing up a shade of green or purple, which contradicts his latest claim.

What more do we know?

Reports suggest that this particular iPhone model, the iPhone 17 Air, could ship with the Apple A19 and a single-camera setup, instead of a dual-camera setup or a triple-camera setup like the pro models.

This wouldn't be out of the ordinary, considering we have seen a single-camera setup in the iPhone 16e as well.

However, Apple could bring its Fusion Camera tech to allow for optical quality zoom up to 2x.