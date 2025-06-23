iPhone 17 launch: Apple reportedly confused between two new colour options

iPhone 17 launch, which is expected sometime in September, isn't far away now. There have been a slew of leaks over the past few months, which have shaped some understanding of what we can expect from the iPhone 17 series, including a potential redesign for the iPhone 17 Pro camera module and a new moniker in the form of the iPhone 17 Air. iPhone 17 is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

And now, in the latest, even more details about the iPhone 17 have come out, which point towards new colours the iPhone 17 vanilla model could come in, courtesy of Majin Bu official.

Here are the details

The tipster Majin Bu, on his official website, posted that the iPhone 17 could potentially get two new colours, and these could be purple and green. The tipster says that these are currently being tested by Apple or are under consideration, but it could be possible that only one of these colours makes it to the final lineup, with purple being the likely choice.

If this does turn out to be true, it wouldn't be the first purple shade that Apple has made available on a mainstream iPhone. We've already had purple-coloured phones, including the iPhone 14 Pro, with its Deep purple, as well as the iPhone 14 vanilla model, which also came in a shade of purple.

What more do we know about the iPhone 17?

This year, reports suggest that the iPhone 17 vanilla model could finally get a 120Hz display, just like the Pro models. However, some reports suggest that this may not be the same ProMotion tech that comes with Apple's Pro lineup; instead, this could just be a simple 120Hz refresh rate and may not be LTPO panels.

Apart from that, the iPhone 17 series design is expected to be quite reminiscent of the iPhone 16.

The vanilla model could be offered alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.