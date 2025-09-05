iPhone 17 Air price in India may start at…

iPhone 17 series launch is just around the corner, and Apple has reportedly planned to surprise us with a new model. As per rumours, Apple is expected to launch an ultra-thin model, which will likely be called iPhone 17 Air. This new iPhone model will likely replace the “plus” variants, making a major shift in the iPhone 17 lineup. Therefore, with iPhone 17 Air, Apple will be introducing a new form factor for iPhones. With leaks circulating, people are quite excited to get their hands on the slim phone and see how it stacks up to competitors. iPhone 17 Air will likely have 256GB as the base storage option.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 Air price in India

According to a TrendForce report, the iPhone 17 Air model is expected to get a Pro-like performance and RAM upgrade. The smartphone will likely be powered by the A19 series chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be placed between the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models.

The report further highlighted that the iPhone 17 Air will likely have 256GB as the base variant, with an expected price of $1099. Therefore, in India, the smartphone may cost between Rs. 1 Lakh and Rs. 1.10 Lakh. The smartphone may also offer 512GB and 1TB storage options that will likely cost $1299 and $1499, respectively. In India, it may cost Rs. 1,20,000 and Rs. 1,49,900. Therefore, it may come as an expensive offering to buyers waiting for the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air launch: Specs and features

iPhone 17 Air will likely be the only model this year with a titanium build. Since it will be a slim phone, it is expected to measure 5.5mm in thickness and could weigh under 150 grams. The smartphone is expected to feature a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP selfie camera. One of its major concerns we expect is the battery life, which is expected to be supported by a 2900mAh battery.