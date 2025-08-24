iPhone 17 Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Which slim device can truly last?

iPhone 17 Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: The smartphone industry is entering a new phase where thinness is the next big competition. Apple and Samsung are preparing to face off with their latest ultra-slim devices: the upcoming iPhone 17 Air and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. They both promise large displays and lightweight designs, but each follows a slightly different path to achieve its slim profile. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8, and the upcoming iPhone 17 Air is said to be 5.5 mm thick.

iPhone 17 Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Design and Build

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to succeed the Plus model in the upcoming lineup, with industry reports suggesting that it will feature a 6.7-inch display and a slim build of around 5.5 mm. Samsung has already set its mark with the Galaxy S25 Edge, measuring just 5.8 mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams.

That weight is nearly the same as Samsung’s smaller S25 model, giving the Edge a compact feel despite its large display. Apple’s offering will likely match this lightweight design. Both devices seem to be thinner than the iPhone 16 series, which measured 6.9 mm, but not as slim as older models like the Motorola Moto Z, which stood at just 5.2 mm.

Durability questions often arise when phones get slimmer, but both brands are expected to ensure a sturdy form factor. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, while Apple is also expected to offer similar protection. Samsung has opted for titanium finishes in silver, jet black, and icy blue, while Apple’s final choices remain under wraps.

iPhone 17 Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Display

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch display, and the upcoming iPhone 17 Air is also likely to offer the same display size as the Galaxy Edge, but with different features. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge continues with its long-standing high-refresh-rate technology, while the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to bring 120Hz ProMotion to non-Pro iPhones for the first time.

For security, Samsung offers an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display. Apple will retain Face ID as its primary biometric system.

iPhone 17 Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Performance and Software

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12 GB RAM, which makes it a strong contender in performance. On the other hand, iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by the A19 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM.

Software, however, draws a sharp line. The Galaxy S25 Edge comes with advanced AI features powered by Gemini, including photo editing tools. Apple, in contrast, is expected to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 26, which also brings a refreshed interface called Liquid Glass. New wallpapers, improved notifications, simplified camera menus, and better Photos app organisation are among the highlights.

Storage options are also expected to differ in both devices. Samsung offers 256 GB in the base S25 Edge model, while Apple may start with 128 GB for the iPhone 17 Air, which may leave buyers to consider upgrading.

iPhone 17 Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Camera Setup

The pursuit of thinness results in significant compromises being made with regard to cameras. Samsung sports a 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, but does not have a telephoto option. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to include just a single 48MP main camera.

This will be the first time in years a premium iPhone offers only a single rear camera, a move that could spark debate among long-time users. Neither device offers a telephoto lens, a feature often favoured for photography versatility.

iPhone 17 Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery and Charging

Battery life may be the deciding factor for many. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge houses a 3,900 mAh battery, smaller than other S25 models but still ahead of Apple’s expected 2,800 mAh capacity for the iPhone 17 Air.

Samsung claims that the 25 Edge delivers 24 hours of video playback, while its siblings last longer. Apple’s smaller battery size raises doubts about whether the iPhone 17 Air will last a full day of use.

For charging, Samsung supports 25W wired charging and wireless charging. Apple’s iPhone 17 Air will likely retain 20W wired speeds but is expected to include 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

Final Thoughts

Both Apple and Samsung are taking risks with their ultra-slim models. The Galaxy S25 Edge offers a larger battery and dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 17 Air may become Apple’s thinnest phone ever, featuring iOS 26’s redesign and ProMotion display to more users.

The choice will likely come down to what users value more: battery life and camera flexibility from Samsung, or Apple’s software ecosystem and new slim iPhone experience.