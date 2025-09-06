iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India, specs, and features compared

Apple will officially introduce the new iPhone 17 series next week on September 9. As the launch timeline is getting closer, anticipation surrounding what’s coming is at an all-time high, with leaks and rumours spreading across the internet. This year, Apple is expected to introduce a new model, the iPhone 17 Air, that will likely replace the plus variants. Reports suggest that this ultra-slim smartphone may offer features similar to its Pro siblings. Therefore, if you’re planning to buy the upcoming iPhone 17 series, then know what the iPhone 17 Air will offer in comparison to the iPhone 17 Pro. iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro launching on September 9. Here’s how the two flagship models differ. (Majin Bu/ X)

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India

The iPhone 17 Air will likely be priced at around Rs. 1 Lakh in India for the 256GB as the base variant. Whereas, experts suggest a price hike for the iPhone 17 Pro model that will likely start from Rs. 1.25 Lakh for the 256GB storage variant. However, we will have to wait until September 9 to confirm the pricing.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Design and display

The iPhone 17 Air will likely flaunt its slim form factor with a 5.5mm thickness. The smartphone will likely feature a titanium frame like the iPhone 16 Pro models, and a single rear camera in the top left corner. It will also have the same Action Button and Camera Control Button. However, it may not have a physical SIM slot.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro may reintroduce the aluminium frame with glass build. It will likely have an expanded camera bar housing three camera sensors. It will likely be thicker and heavier than its predecessor.

For display, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas the iPhone 17 Pro may feature a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion technology and improved brightness.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: performance and battery

iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip that will likely be coupled with 12GB of RAM. Therefore, both models may offer a similar powerful performance and Apple Intelligence features.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be backed by a 2900mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro will likely have a bigger 3,700mAh battery. In addition, both models could offer faster charging support.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Camera

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to feature a 48MP single rear camera. Therefore, it may limit ultrawide and telephoto capabilities, similar to the iPhone 16e model. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 48MP triple camera setup that may include a new 48MP telephoto lens. For selfies, both models are tipped to feature a 24MP front-facing camera.