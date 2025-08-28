iPhone 17: Apple expected to unveil two new case line-ups this September

The talk about the iPhone 17 series has entered its full-throttle stage thanks to Apple finally revealing the launch date, which happens to be 9 September, and it is now just a few days away. Having said that, while many reports have discussed the specifications and the design changes you can expect from the iPhone 17 series, aspects like accessories have gone under the radar. Apple's alleged TechWoven cases pictured.(Majin Bu)

This time, Apple is expected to make a big change when it comes to official accessories such as cases, as it is expected to introduce two case line-ups, according to tipster Majin Bu. Number one, a Liquid Silicone case line-up. Previously, he also mentioned Tech Woven cases, which would be a replacement for Fine Woven. Here’s what you need to know about the official accessory support that could be coming for the iPhone 17 series.

Liquid Silicone Cases

Tipster Majin Bu says that one of the new line-ups of cases for the iPhone 17 series could be Liquid Silicone, and they could be offered in eight colours: deep orange, pale orange, grass green, celadon, fog purple, grey blue, dark blue, and midnight black. The tipster also says that Apple tested other colourways such as black, crag grey, carambola, tannin, and lake green, but these may not make it and could be reserved for seasonal variants that Apple releases later.

Majin Bu says that these cases could feature an integrated lanyard design, offer MagSafe compatibility, and include dedicated buttons.

Tech Woven Cases

Majin Bu also highlighted the Tech Woven case line-up that is rumoured for the iPhone 17 series, which could be a replacement for Fine Woven, discontinued with the iPhone 16 series, as the iPhone 15 series was the last to offer it. Tech Woven would likely feature a more durable finish, as Fine Woven was infamous for quickly developing wear and tear, and these cases are expected to align with Apple’s commitment to carbon neutrality.

They could be available in several colourways such as black, blue, green, purple, and sienna, and they could also offer better durability, MagSafe compatibility, lanyard holes, and metallic buttons.

It remains to be seen what cases Apple ultimately introduces. It will be interesting to observe the line-up with the iPhone 17 Pro, especially since the iPhone 16 series offered a lacklustre selection limited to silicone and clear cases. If the iPhone 17 Pro series brings more variety, it could certainly result in a stronger accessory ecosystem.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 Pro LATEST Details