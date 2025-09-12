iPhone 17 launch: Mumbai Police has an ‘AirPods Pro 3 tip’ for…

iPhone 17 launch: Typically, we have seen the Mumbai Police being quite proactive in using memes based on popular culture to educate the public about various scams, crimes, and other issues. This approach targets the Gen Z crowd and young people worldwide, making the content and guidelines more relatable. Most recently, after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Mumbai Police returned to action by highlighting the AirPods Pro 3’s live translation feature to illustrate a common scam. Here’s what they posted on social media. Mumbai Police wants you to be aware about investment scams.

Promise Of High Returns May “Live Translate” To You Being Scammed

Mumbai Police shared a meme involving the Apple AirPods Pro 3 that reads: “Invest 10,000 and get 5x return in just one month.” The live translation then shows: “You are falling for a scam.” This is clearly Mumbai Police playing with the AirPods Pro 3’s new feature to convey a message.

The point is simple: if a scammer contacts you promising unrealistic returns on an investment, there is a very high likelihood that it is a scam. Mumbai Police used the AirPods’ Live Translation feature as a creative analogy to convey this warning. Of course, the AirPods are not literally translating a scam alert; rather, the police found a comparison that would capture users’ attention and demonstrate how popular branding can be leveraged to communicate important messages effectively.

For context, AirPods Pro 3’s Live Translate feature allows users to hear translations in real time as they listen to a foreign language from someone they don’t understand. “With Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, you can listen to people speaking in different languages and hear translations through your AirPods Pro 3,” Apple says. To reply, you can simply speak naturally, and your words will appear in the other person’s language on your iPhone screen.

What To Keep In Mind While Dealing With Scammers

If you know someone elderly or too naïve to recognise a suspicious situation, step in before they fall for it. And if you receive such messages yourself, reject them outright. Always stay alert and cautious with online communication.

Also, never click on random links. They can swindle you out of your money. Double or even triple-check a link’s authenticity and verify the sender before opening anything.

Another general rule of thumb is to avoid phone calls from unknown or suspicious-looking numbers. Even if you pick up the phone and think that their offer is too good to be true, immediately cut the call and report it to the authorities.