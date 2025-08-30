iPhone 17 price in India: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G will beat Apple…

Samsung has launched its next-generation Fan Edition model, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile, on September 4, just before the iPhone 17 launch. While the FE model will launch an affordable flagship, the iPhone 17 will be launched as a true flagship phone. Therefore, the specifications, features, and price may differ. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a flagship-level smartphone, then you want to keep the Samsung Galaxy S25FE and iPhone 17 on your list as both models are rumoured to offer impressive upgrades over predecessors. For a greater understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison highlighting its price difference and expected specifications. iPhone 17 is launching in September, know how it compares to the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G.(Samsung)

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Price in India

This year, Apple is expected to increase prices for all iPhone 17 models. As per recent reports, all models may get $50 or Rs. 5000 price hike. Therefore, the iPhone 17 model may cost around Rs. 84,490 for the 128GB variant. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to be priced at under Rs. 65,000. Therefore, both models will have up to a Rs. 20,000 price difference. But which model would be a worthy buy? Let’s find out

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Design and display

The iPhone 17 is expected to come with a similar design to its predecessor, but we can expect new colour variants. It may feature a glass and aluminium build with a ceramic shield protection. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may resemble the Galaxy S25 model, but is tipped to feature a glossy aluminium frame and glass rear panel.

For display, the iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display that may offer 1a 20Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 FE will likely feature a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh. Therefore, both smartphones may offer a pleasing viewing experience.

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Performance and battery

The iPhone 17 is rumoured to be powered by the new A19 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. Whereas the Galaxy S25 FE 5G was spotted on several listings with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 processor. The chipset also powered the Galaxy S24 model, which was launched in 2024. Therefore, Samsung will be using an older chipset for its Fan Edition model.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 17 is expected to be backed by a 3600mAh battery that may support 35W wired charging. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to feature a 4900mAh battery that may support 45W fast charging.

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Camera

The iPhone 17 will likely feature a dual camera setup that may consist of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it may feature an upgraded 24MP camera. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens that may offer 3x optical zoom. Lastly, for selfies, it may stick to a 12MP front-facing camera.