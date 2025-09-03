iPhone 17 price in the US may be higher this year, to start at…

Apple’s upcoming September 9 “Awe Dropping” event is drawing global attention as the company prepares to showcase a wide lineup of products, with the iPhone 17 series expected to lead the stage. Ahead of the launch, a reputed market analyst has shared fresh estimates on how much the next-generation iPhones could cost in the U.S, offering insight into what buyers may expect before official pricing is confirmed. JPMorgan projects that iPhone 17 prices will remain largely unchanged, although the Pro model may increase by $100.(Majin Bu/X)

iPhone 17 Series U.S Price Projections

The upcoming lineup reportedly includes four key models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to estimates shared by J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee (via 9to5Mac), the starting prices for the upcoming models could remain steady for some versions, while others may see an increase compared to the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17 is expected to start at $799, unchanged from the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Air could debut between $899 and $949, potentially $50 higher than the iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 17 Pro may begin at $1,099, marking a $100 jump from the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro Max is projected to hold steady at $1,199, the same as its predecessor.

Possible Shift in Pro Model Pricing

If these estimates are correct, the notable change would be the Pro model crossing the $999 mark for the first time in eight years. However, this increase might be linked to Apple starting the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB of storage, compared to the iPhone 16 Pro’s 128GB base option, effectively cutting a lower-tier variant rather than imposing a direct price hike.

For regular buyers, the good news is that the standard iPhone 17 and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max may not see any increase in entry pricing. The newly introduced iPhone 17 Air could be the only model that experiences a slight rise.

Apple has a history of keeping iPhone prices consistent in the U.S., despite frequent speculation about possible hikes. Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series launched at the same starting prices: $799 for the base model, $899 for the Plus, $999 for the Pro, and $1,199 for the Pro Max.

In India, however, prices have been considerably higher, with the iPhone 16 base model starting at Rs. 79,900 and the Pro Max at Rs. 1,44,900.