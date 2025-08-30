iPhone 17 Pro colours that iPhone 17 may miss…

The iPhone 17 launch countdown has begun with Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event going live on September 9, 2025. Apple will reportedly bring several new features and upgrades to the entire iPhone 17 lineup, compelling buyers to get the new generation models. iPhone 17 Pro may offer more enticing colours than iPhone 17. Here’s what we know so far.(X/@asherdipps)

As we get closer to the launch, several leaks surrounding the specifications and features have been circulating. However, we are quite excited about the design changes coming to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, including the new colour options. Several reports suggest that the Pro models will likely get two new colours, which may take stage over the standard iPhone 17 models. Therefore, here’s a closer look at iPhone 17 series colour options.

iPhone 17 series colour options: What to expect

iPhone 17 colours: Black, White, Steel Grey, Green, Purple, and Light Blue.

iPhone 17 Air colours: Black, White, Light Blue, and Light Gold

iPhone 17 Pro/ 17 Pro Max colours: Black, White, Grey, Dark Blue (Mood Indigo), and Orange

iPhone 17 series launch: Storage and expected price

The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will likely come in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 17 is expected to come at a starting price of between Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 85,000, if the price hike rumours are true. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be priced around Rs. 90,000.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro models will also offer three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Therefore, neither model will offer 128GB as the base storage option. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 17 Pro could be priced at around Rs. 1,25,000, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max price could range between Rs. 1.50 Lakhs to Rs. 1.60 Lakhs.

Now, we will have to wait until the iPhone 17 launch date to confirm the colour variants, storage options, and pricing. As of now, the information is based on leaks and rumours; therefore, take it with a grain of salt.