iPhone 17 Pro could inspire the design of this ultra-thin Android flagship in 2026

We have often seen smartphone brands replicating what Apple usually does. It, after a while, becomes a trend. When the iPhone X launched with the notch, Android OEMs were quick to adopt this approach and introduce their own versions of notches. Some were smaller than Apple’s, some were gigantic like the Pixel 3 XL, and some were super tiny like the teardrop notch of the Essential PH-1. iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

Similarly, now that Apple is expected to launch a revamped camera module, reports suggest that smartphone brands like Samsung could indeed start looking like the iPhone 17 series. In particular, the S26 Edge could look a lot like the iPhone 17 Pro, the very model Apple could bring major design changes to this year, per a new leak by Sonny Dickson, as spotted by MacRumors.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series’ Alleged Dummy Models Leaked

Revealed by Sonny Dixon, we see three models, three alleged dummies, which belong to the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The three models could likely represent three different models of the S26 line-up: the S26, the S26 Edge, and the top-end S26 Ultra. The interesting bit is the model in the middle, which could likely end up being the S26 Edge, thanks to its dual-camera setup, and its camera module looks a lot like the module of the leaked iPhone 17 Pro model that we have seen.

Another interesting observation we noted, alongside these camera module similarities, which may or may not end up resembling the iPhone 17 series and will depend on how the real models turn out, is the fact that these dummies feature a circular cut-out in the middle. This could, of course, be for wireless charging pad placement, but it could also be there to introduce Qi2 magnetic charging to the Samsung Galaxy S series, something the Pixel 10 series recently got, and something Apple has had since MagSafe was introduced with the iPhone 12 series.

It would not be out of the ordinary now that Pixel has it too. It makes sense that Samsung, being a popular Android choice, adopts the Qi2 standard as well. It would allow for a large accessory ecosystem of magnetic wallets, magnetic chargers, and more, if this does end up happening in the first place, of course.