iPhone 17 Pro launch in 3 days: 5 last-minute rumours to watch for

Published on: Sept 06, 2025 08:00 am IST
iPhone 17 Pro is launching on September 9, on a Tuesday at 10:30 PM IST. After a year-long wait, we will finally have the first look at the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. With the launch approaching, several leaks and rumours are spreading across the internet, giving us an early glimpse of what Apple could unveil. However, we have found some last-minute iPhone 17 Pro leaks, which will likely be announced at the Apple event. Therefore, if you are planning to get the iPhone 17 Pro models, here are 5 upgrades you need to know about.
iPhone 17 Pro launch: 5 last-minute rumours
- iPhone 17 Pro models will likely retain the display sizes of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch as predecessors. However, it may come with a brighter display. The current model offers up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. But with the expected upgrade, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured could offer a higher brightness level for longer periods, especially in direct sunlight.
- A recent TrendForce report revealed that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could offer 12GB of RAM, an upgrade from 8GB RAM in current models. This may offer improved performance and efficiency during multitasking and AI processing.
- The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be equipped with a redesigned cooling system for improved thermal performance. Reportedly, the smartphone could feature a vapour chamber cooling system, allowing users to efficiently manage heavy-duty tasks.
- The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to include about 5,000 mAh battery, which will be a first Apple. This may bring extended battery life, competing neck-to-neck with competitors like Samsung's flagships.
- Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to get an upgraded telephoto lens from 12MP to 48MP. In addition, the smartphones may offer a higher optical zoom. Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro models offer 5x zoom, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro models could offer up to 8x optical zoom.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
