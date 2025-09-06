iPhone 17 Pro launch in 3 days: 5 last-minute rumours to watch for

iPhone 17 Pro is launching on September 9, on a Tuesday at 10:30 PM IST. After a year-long wait, we will finally have the first look at the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. With the launch approaching, several leaks and rumours are spreading across the internet, giving us an early glimpse of what Apple could unveil. However, we have found some last-minute iPhone 17 Pro leaks, which will likely be announced at the Apple event. Therefore, if you are planning to get the iPhone 17 Pro models, here are 5 upgrades you need to know about.

iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to offer a significant upgrade over the predecessor. Here’s everything you need to know.(FPT/ YouTube)