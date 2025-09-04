Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
iPhone 17 Pro launch in just 5 days: 3 new ‘surprises’ revealed

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 07:45 am IST

iPhone 17 Pro series is tipped to feature brighter displays, redesigned thermal systems for smoother performance and the longest battery life yet.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to deliver notable upgrades in display quality, thermal management and battery performance, according to new leaks.

iPhone 17 launch: Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is expected to bring brighter displays, better cooling and the longest battery life ever on an iPhone.
iPhone 17 launch: Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro is expected to bring brighter displays, better cooling and the longest battery life ever on an iPhone.(Majin Bu)

Weibo tipster Instant Digital claims the Pro models will feature brighter screens that remain easier to use in direct sunlight. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro series supports 1,000 nits of typical brightness with outdoor peaks of up to 2,000 nits for short bursts. The iPhone 17 Pro series is said to extend that brightness capability for longer use without compromising performance.

Apple is also reportedly addressing thermal performance with a redesigned cooling system. This should result in smoother frame rates during demanding gameplay and fewer frame drops, while also improving stability when recording 4K video at 60fps in hot conditions.

Battery life is expected to see the biggest leap yet. Both devices are tipped to become Apple’s longest-lasting iPhones, with efficiency gains complemented by larger batteries. Rumours suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max could pack a capacity exceeding 5,000 mAh, a first for the company.

The full iPhone 17 lineup is set to debut at Apple’s “Awe dropping” event on Tuesday, September 9.

