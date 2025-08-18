iPhone 17 Pro Max camera is getting this new feature to beat Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The iPhone 17 series launch is now a few weeks away, and the entire lineup looks quite promising based on leaked upgrades. While all models are slated for major upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro Max leak has recently surfaced, hinting towards an exclusive telephoto lens upgrade that could overtake the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. A Chinese tipster highlighted that the Pro Max variant will likely have the best telephoto camera, hinting towards an exclusive upgrade for this year. Earlier, it was highlighted that the Pro models could feature an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens; however, the detailed sensor size, optical zoom, and others were a mystery until now. Therefore, let’s dive deep and know what the iPhone 17 Pro Max camera has in store for users. iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to feature an exclusive telephoto lens, offering improved portrait and close-up shots.(Unsplash)

iPhone 17 Pro Max telephoto lens

A tipster who goes by the handle Instant Digital shared a post on Instagram, revealing that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could have the best telephoto cameras. However, the tipster did not reveal how the smartphone will flaunt its telephoto capabilities, but hinted towards an exclusivity that we have all been hearing for a couple of weeks.

As per previous reports, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to feature a 48MP telephoto camera, an upgrade from last year’s 12MP camera. However, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that the 48MP telephoto lens could be exclusive to the Pro Max model.

In addition to the upgrade, this particular lens is also expected to offer up to 8x optical zoom with multiple focal lengths. It is also expected to be a moving telephoto lens, which may require greater internal space; hence, we may also see a bigger camera bump on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. While the rumours sound promising, it is based on a leak, and the tipster does not have a perfect track record of revealing accurate specs ahead of launch. Therefore, take the information with a pinch of salt and wait until launch to confirm.

iPhone 17 Pro Max camera upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be the first iPhone model with three 48MP cameras. This means it could include a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide with mechanical aperture, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The smartphone is also tipped to capture 8K video, an upgrade from 4K video recording. It is also leaked that the iPhone 17 Pro Max may include a dual video recording feature that will use both front and rear cameras for recording.