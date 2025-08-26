iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a new charging upgrade that we never saw coming- All details

Apple is expected to announce the launch date for the iPhone 17 series at any moment. Currently, rumours suggest a September 9 launch event, but we have yet to get a confirmation. As we await official details, several leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 models are circulating online, offering a glimpse of what Apple may unveil. Now, a new leak about the iPhone 17 Pro models has just come forward, and we surely weren’t ready for this upgrade. Weibo leaker claims that the upcoming Pro models could offer reverse wireless charging, allowing the iPhone to charge other Apple accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch. If it turns out to be true, this could be a major charging upgrade for iPhone users. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely offer reverse wireless charging. Here’s what we know so far.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 Pro: Charging upgrade

According to a Fixed Focus Digital post on Weibo, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to offer reverse wireless charging. Reportedly, Apple has tested the technology for its high-end smartphone, but it's unsure if this upgrade is coming to the iPhone 17 models or the later iPhones.

Well, this isn’t the first time we are hearing about the news, as early leaks by Instant Digital also highlighted Apple testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. If true, then the iPhone 17 Pro models will be able to wirelessly charge other Apple accessories, including AirPods and Apple Watch, on to go.

This could come as a major upgrade that we never saw coming, but it will surely be welcomed if it's coming to the upcoming iPhone models. It will be quite quick and easy for people with a diverse Apple ecosystem to charge their crucial devices when its running out of battery.

Over the years, several Android phones have been offering reverse charging, but it could be first for Apple iPhone users if it is released with the iPhone 17 series model. Now, we have to wait until September 9 to confirm these claims.

iPhone 17 Pro: What upgrades to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to get several changes and upgrades this year that may entice buyers to upgrade. From a new design to the A19 Pro chip, the iPhone could offer a whole new experience. Furthermore, the smartphone is tipped for a new telephoto lens and selfie camera, a bigger battery, a vapour cooling system, and much more.