iPhone 17 releasing soon: Apple drops final iOS 26 public beta ahead of big reveal

Apple has released the last public beta of iOS 26, only days before the official launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9. The update serves as the closing stage of testing before the final version arrives with Apple’s next generation of devices. This rollout gives users one more chance to try the upcoming software before its wider release. Apple has released the final iOS 26 public beta, days before the iPhone 17 launch event.(Apple)

Apple first introduced iOS 26 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. Unlike earlier releases, the company changed its numbering system by skipping versions 19 through 25. The new name now matches the year, which makes iOS 26 the designated version for 2025. Apple says the change aims to simplify version recognition for users.

The update also brings several notable shifts in design and functionality. One of the major changes is the “Liquid Glass” interface, which redefines the appearance of the operating system. Additionally, Apple has expanded its artificial intelligence features to enhance tools such as live voicemail transcription and call screening. The company has also worked on enhancing apps such as Music and Photos while making sure the software connects smoothly across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and VisionOS platforms.

iOS 26 Public Beta: How to Install

Users who want to install the iOS 26 public beta can access it by enrolling in Apple’s beta program. Once registered, the update can be downloaded through the following steps:

Open the Settings app

Select General

Choose Software Update

Download and install iOS 26 beta

Note: Apple recommends backing up your devices before installing beta versions, as these may contain errors or affect the performance of apps.

Early users of the beta have noted both advantages and challenges. Some find the new interface visually striking, though opinions differ on its practicality in daily use. The improvements in built-in apps and the deeper integration of AI-driven tools have been seen as meaningful steps forward. However, as with most beta versions, occasional glitches remain.

The stable release of iOS 26 will debut alongside the iPhone 17 series. With this update, Apple signals its intention to refresh the iOS experience and push its ecosystem into a more integrated future.