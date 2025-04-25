iPhone 17 specs may finally ‘catch up’ with Samsung, Google flagship mobiles

With the iPhone 17 series, Apple is expected to make a major hardware upgrade, for which we have been waiting for years. While the Cupertino-based giant is building new technologies, such as Apple Intelligence, it is also making the necessary hardware changes to bring such tech to end-users. Well, in good news, Apple is speculated to offer 12GB RAM with the entire iPhone 17 lineup. As of now, there are still some doubts about the standard iPhone 17 model, But the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models are set to get a 12GB RAM upgrade. iPhone 17 series set for major performance upgrade this year, here’s what we know so far.( iDeviceHelp/ YouTube)

This may give some relief to iPhone users, as competitors like Samsung and Google have been offering 12GB RAM for quite some time. Greater RAM with a powerful chip enable smartphones to provide performance efficiency and seamless on-device AI integration. Know what Apple has planned for this year’s iPhone 17 series and what the upgrades look like.

iPhone 17 series RAM upgrade expected

Apple is preparing for the iPhone 17 series launch, and as we get closer, more leaks surrounding the models have started to circulate on the internet. While the iPhone 17 series is already popular for its expected upgrade, but this year Apple is bringing some necessary changes that will counter some of the popular flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Pixel 9 series, and others.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 lineup will offer 12GB RAM, an upgrade from the iPhone 16 series' 8GB RAM. This may come as a major performance boost for the entire lineup. But why is Apple focusing on increasing RAM storage? Well, reports suggest that Apple could bring major upgrades and changes with iOS 19.

At the June WWDC 2025 event, the company could announce new additions to Apple Intelligence with greater on-device support and bringing greater RAM could help the company achieve improved efficiency. With upgraded RAM storage, Apple could run AI models on-device more efficiently, bringing anticipated features such as smarter Siri with capabilities like onscreen awareness, cross-app integration, and more.

While this news may excite fans waiting for the iPhone 17 series, it should be noted that Kuo has not confirmed claims surrounding the standard iPhone 17 featuring 12GB of RAM. It was highlighted that the RAM upgrade will be based on “potential supply”, and any shortage could lead to a change in plans. Therefore, we may have to wait for about a month or two to know if the base variant model will also get a 12GB RAM upgrade.