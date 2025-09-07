iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Key differences you need to know

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Apple and Samsung are once again preparing to compete at the top of the smartphone market. Apple is set to reveal its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, with sales expected to begin later in the month. Just a few months later, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026. Both devices are shaping up to define the next wave of flagship smartphones, with early reports offering insights into how they may compare. Based on current leaks and industry reports, here is an early comparison of what both devices may offer. Here’s how the upcoming iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S26 compare based on leaks and rumours.

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Release Date and Price

The iPhone 17 is set to launch on September 9, 2025. And if the company follows the same timeline, the iPhone 17 could be available by September 19. Pricing remains uncertain, as tariffs and production costs may influence the final tag. Some analysts expect a $50 increase for the base iPhone 17, bringing its entry price to $849, while others suggest only the Pro models will be affected.

Samsung, on the other hand, has maintained a consistent schedule, with Galaxy S devices typically announced in January and released by February. The Samsung Galaxy S25 reached markets on February 7, 2025, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to follow a similar path. Samsung is also likely to adjust its prices, with the base model predicted to exceed the $799 cost of the Galaxy S25.

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Design and Display

The iPhone 17 is not expected to feature dramatic design changes compared to the iPhone 16. However, reports indicate the display will increase slightly to 6.3 inches, thanks to thinner bezels, and will finally include a 120Hz refresh rate. This marks the first time Apple’s standard model will match the smoother screen performance already standard on Samsung’s Galaxy line.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S26 may also see a minor screen adjustment, moving from 6.2 inches to around 6.27 inches. No major redesign is expected based on current leaks, but further details may emerge closer to launch.

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Camera Systems

The iPhone 17 could feature a 24MP camera on the front, which will mark its first front-facing camera upgrade in years. Its rear setup, however, is expected to remain largely unchanged, relying on a 48MP main lens for wide and zoom shots, using digital cropping to approximate a 2x zoom.

On the other hand, Samsung is reportedly planning an upgrade to the Galaxy S26’s main 50MP sensor, switching to a newer ISOCELL GN version for improved quality. Importantly, Samsung is still likely to retain its dedicated telephoto lens with 3x zoom, giving it an advantage over the iPhone’s digital crop approach.

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Performance and Hardware

Apple may take a different approach with the iPhone 17’s processor. While the Pro models are expected to feature the new A19 Pro chip, reports suggest the standard iPhone 17 could continue with the A18 chip from last year’s iPhone 16. This could impact direct performance comparisons with Samsung, which is expected to equip the Galaxy S26 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in most regions. That processor reportedly delivers benchmark scores far above Apple’s A16 and could give Samsung the edge in raw power.

However, in some markets, Samsung may return to its Exynos chip, which historically has not matched Qualcomm’s performance. This split strategy could influence user experience depending on location.

In terms of memory, the iPhone 17 is expected to stay with 8GB RAM, while the Galaxy S26 may continue offering 12GB. Both are expected to retain 128GB as the minimum storage, with higher options available.

iPhone 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Battery and Charging

Battery life could see improvements on both devices. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 could house a 4,300mAh battery, slightly larger than its predecessor, made possible by silicon-carbon technology. Additional features like a new NFC antenna may also appear.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 may finally push charging speeds higher, with wired charging rumoured to reach 35W and wireless charging possibly climbing to 50W under the Qi 2.2 standard. These changes could reduce charging times significantly compared to past iPhones.