iPhone maker Foxconn partners with Nvidia to build new AI factory in Taiwan

Nvidia and Foxconn at Computex 2025 announced a major collaboration to build a next-generation AI supercomputer in Taiwan. Operated by Foxconn’s subsidiary Big Innovation Company, the supercomputer will house 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, making it one of the most powerful AI systems in Asia. The project is supported by Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council and will serve as a national AI infrastructure hub, giving startups, researchers, and enterprises access to state-of-the-art computing. Taiwan’s semiconductor giant TSMC will also benefit, using the AI factory to supercharge R&D and reduce development timelines. The AI factory will feature Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra systems, including the GB300 NVL72 rack-scale platform.(Reuters)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hailed the initiative as a foundation for the “next industrial revolution,” saying, “We are delighted to partner with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build the nation’s AI infrastructure.”

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu emphasised the company’s evolving role in powering AI-driven innovation, not just manufacturing. The supercomputer will support Foxconn’s efforts across smart cities, electric vehicles, and automated manufacturing, enabling more intelligent systems and faster development cycles.

To be powered by Nvidia Blackwell Ultra systems

The AI factory will feature Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra systems, including the GB300 NVL72 rack-scale platform, with cutting-edge networking via NVLink and Spectrum-X Ethernet. Beyond hardware, the facility will integrate with Nvidia DGX Cloud Lepton, offering flexible GPU access to a wide range of users, from university researchers to deep tech startups.

This infrastructure is central to Taiwan’s goal of building a “smart AI island,” with support for urban planning, healthcare, and AI education. Minister Wu Cheng-Wen confirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a robust AI ecosystem in southern Taiwan.

TSMC CEO Dr. C.C. Wei called the project essential to the company’s mission of driving semiconductor innovation through AI. Faster compute means faster breakthroughs, giving TSMC and its partners a competitive edge.

With Nvidia’s technology, Foxconn’s infrastructure, and government backing, Taiwan is laying the groundwork for a future defined by intelligent systems and AI-enabled industry.