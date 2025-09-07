iPhone users to get Adobe Premiere with free advanced video editing and AI features

Adobe has confirmed that its well-known video editing software, Premiere, will soon arrive on iPhones. The app is already listed on the App Store with a scheduled release date of September 30. It will be free to download, offering advanced editing features in a mobile-focused interface. An Android version is also currently in development. Adobe Premiere is coming to iPhones with free pro-level editing tools and AI-powered creative features.(Adobe)

Adobe Premiere iPhone App

The new mobile app differs from Adobe’s earlier Premiere Rush, which was designed as a lighter tool for creators. Instead, Premiere for iPhone will include more comprehensive features, bringing it closer to the desktop version. Users will gain access to a multi-track timeline that supports unlimited layers of video, audio, and text. The app will also support 4K HDR editing and is likely to offer one-tap export options for popular platforms such as Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Automatic resizing for different social media formats, as well as features like stylised subtitles and auto-captioning, will also be included.

Adobe is integrating its Firefly-powered artificial intelligence into the app to extend creative possibilities. With this, users will be able to generate sound effects, enhance speech by reducing background noise, and create images, videos, and audio from text prompts. The app will also provide access to Adobe’s stock resources, including music, graphics, photos, and video clips, along with fonts and Lightroom presets.

Free to Use with Optional Upgrades

Premiere on iPhone will be free to use without watermarks on exported videos. However, users will need to purchase additional cloud storage or AI credits if they want to access more advanced features. Adobe has stated that the intention is to give creators professional-level tools normally used for commercials, films, and music videos, but in a streamlined design suitable for mobile use.

The launch comes at a time when competition in mobile editing tools is increasing. Apps like Meta’s Edits and platforms such as Captions are already targeting creators who focus on short-form video content.

Earlier this year, Adobe released Photoshop for iOS and introduced a beta version for Android. It also rolled out standalone Firefly apps across platforms. With Premiere now joining the lineup, Adobe is strengthening its strategy to make advanced creative tools more widely available to mobile-first creators.