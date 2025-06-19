iPhone users urged to reinstall YouTube app, Google issues statement

If your YouTube app has been crashing or freezing on your iPhone recently, you're not alone. Over the past few days, a number of iOS users reported issues where the app would either close immediately upon launch or become unresponsive after opening. While Android users also faced similar problems, Google has now confirmed that the issue has been resolved. Google is advising iPhone users to manually reinstall the app to ensure the issue doesn’t persist.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Google confirms the fix, but reinstallation needed

In a statement shared on its official support channels, Google said the bug affecting YouTube has been addressed. However, the company is advising iPhone users to manually reinstall the app to ensure the issue doesn’t persist. “The issue is fixed! If you’re using an iOS device, please reinstall the app. Thanks for your patience while we looked into this,” Google stated.

Reinstalling the app ensures that users get the latest stable version from the App Store, which includes the necessary fix. It also helps clear any corrupted data or glitches that may remain from the previously installed version.

How to reinstall the YouTube app on iPhone

-Press and hold the YouTube app icon.

-Tap “Remove App”, then choose “Delete App.”

-Go to the App Store, search for YouTube, and tap “Install.”

-Once installed, log back into your account.

This process takes only a minute and should resolve the app crashing issue entirely.

Not caused by ad blockers

While some Reddit threads speculated that ad blockers or third-party interference were responsible for the crashes, Google has not linked the problem to any such causes. The issue appears to have been related to a bug in a recent version of the app and affected only a subset of users.

Still facing issues?

If the problem continues even after reinstalling, it’s recommended to check for any pending iOS updates or reach out to Google’s support for further assistance.