iQOO Z9s vs OPPO F27: Price in India, performance, and camera compared

iQOO Z9s and OPPO F27 are the latest entries in the mid-range smartphone segment in the Indian market, competing against each other due to their similar price points and specifications. However, there are key differences that make these devices more suitable for different consumers. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest offerings from iQOO and OPPO. iQOO Z9s (left), OPPO F27(right).(iQOO, OPPO)

iQOO Z9s vs OPPO F27: Price In India

iQOO Z9s is the cheaper of the two, starting at ₹19,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. In comparison, the OPPO F27 costs ₹22,999 for the same storage and RAM configuration. Interestingly, the top-end iQOO Z9s variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is still cheaper than the OPPO F27, which is priced at ₹24,999, while the Z9s is available at ₹23,999. It’s also worth noting that the OPPO F27 only offers an 8GB RAM option.

iQOO Z9s vs OPPO F27: Performance And Battery

Talking about the chipsets, the OPPO F27 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, while the iQOO Z9s features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. Here, the iQOO Z9s outperforms slightly due to its faster chipset and the option for more RAM. This, on paper, makes the iQOO Z9s a better choice for tasks like gaming.

Regarding battery, the OPPO F27 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC Flash charging. iQOO Z9s, on the other hand, offers a larger 5,500mAh battery with 44W charging. On paper, the iQOO Z9s holds an advantage with its larger battery capacity.

iQOO Z9s vs OPPO F27: Camera And Display

Both smartphones feature similar camera setups, each with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for portraits and bokeh effects. On the front, the OPPO F27 has a 32MP selfie camera, while the iQOO Z9s comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

Regarding the display, there are significant differences. The iQOO Z9s features a curved OLED panel, whereas the OPPO F27 sports a flat OLED panel. Both displays are 6.67 inches with FHD+ resolution and support a 120Hz refresh rate. The screens also vary in peak brightness: the iQOO Z9s offers 1,800 nits, while the OPPO F27 provides a maximum local peak brightness of 2,100 nits (1,200 nits under sunlight).

iQOO Z9s vs OPPO F27: AI Features And Software

OPPO F27 comes with a suite of AI features, including AI Studio for transforming portraits into different styles like futuristic, artistic, and holiday themes. Additionally, it offers features like AI Eraser 2.0, which, similar to Google’s Magic Eraser, allows you to easily remove unwanted objects from images. Oppo F27 also includes AI quality-of-life features like Summarise in audio recordings, AI Writer, and AI Speak, which reads articles aloud. The iQOO Z9s also offers AI features, such as AI Erase (a Magic Eraser equivalent) and AI camera features, but at large, the OPPO F27 delivers a more feature-rich AI experience.

For software, the OPPO F27 runs ColorOS 14 based on Android 14, while the iQOO Z9s runs on FunTouch OS 14, also based on Android 14.