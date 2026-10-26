Is a touchscreen laptop worth the extra money? Compare these 6 models for work, note-taking and everyday use

A touchscreen laptop sounds useful on paper, but it is worth asking how often you would actually use it. Tapping through a presentation, marking up a PDF, sketching an idea or scrolling through a long webpage can feel more natural with your fingers. A 2-in-1 design adds another benefit by letting you fold the display back for tablet-style use. Still, touch does not automatically make a laptop better, especially if you mostly type, work with spreadsheets or use an external monitor. Here, in this article, we are going to compare six touchscreen devices from Lenovo, ASUS, Microsoft, HP, Acer and Dell. Starting at ₹73,000 to ₹1.83 lakh, depending on the model and available offers. The selection includes OLED convertibles, a detachable Surface tablet with keyboard and pen and a more conventional laptop. The key is to choose a design that fits your actual workflow, not just one with an extra feature.

Flipkart price comparison: 6 touchscreen laptops

Touchscreen laptops to consider for work, study and creativity (ACER)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Laptop Key configuration Listed Flipkart price Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 Core Ultra 5 226V, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Around ₹ 1,34,990 ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Core Ultra 5 325, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Around ₹ 1,82,990 Microsoft Surface Pro 12 Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage Around ₹ 1,42,990 HP OmniBook X Flip Core Ultra 7 256V, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Around ₹ 1,23,990 Acer Swift Go 14 Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Around ₹ 84,505 Dell Inspiron 7430 2-in-1 Core i5-1335U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Around ₹ 72,990

The Lenovo Yoga 7 is built for people who want a regular laptop that can also work as a tablet. Its 360-degree hinge lets you fold the display back for presentations, reading and touch-based tasks. The Core Ultra 5 226V processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide a balanced setup for everyday work, while the OLED panel adds rich contrast.

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Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED touchscreen Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy The 360-degree hinge makes it useful for presentations, reading and handwriting with compatible accessories. OLED display technology is suited to media viewing and colour-rich content. The Lunar Lake processor platform is designed to balance everyday performance and efficiency. Reasons to Avoid The 60Hz display is less fluid than the higher-refresh-rate screens on some premium alternatives. The convertible design can be more expensive than a conventional laptop with similar core specifications. The 512GB SSD offers less storage than the 1TB drives in the HP and Acer options.

What are buyers saying?

Users praise the vibrant OLED touchscreen, flexible hinge and battery endurance. The Lunar Lake processor's cool, efficient performance is another positive. Some buyers, however, feel the 60Hz refresh rate is underwhelming for a laptop at this price, particularly when compared with premium high-refresh-rate displays.

Why we picked it

The Yoga's 360-degree hinge is its main advantage. It suits students, professionals and frequent travellers who want to switch between typing, reading and touch-based work without carrying a separate tablet.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is aimed at professionals who need a lightweight machine with a premium display and business-focused features. The linked configuration uses an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch OLED touchscreen has a 2880 x 1800 resolution, while the nano-ceramic-coated chassis and enterprise security features add to its business-oriented positioning.

Specifications Display 14-inch OLED touchscreen, 2880 x 1800 Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 325 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy The lightweight chassis is useful for professionals who travel frequently. The high-resolution OLED touchscreen provides detailed visuals for documents and creative work. Business-focused security features can be valuable in managed work environments. Reasons to Avoid Its premium price is difficult to justify if you only need a laptop for routine browsing and office applications. The 512GB SSD may be restrictive for users with large media or project libraries.

What are buyers saying?

Reviewers praise the lightweight magnesium-alloy chassis, durable nano-ceramic shield and responsive performance. Enterprise security also receives positive feedback. The main reservation is its high price, which may be harder to justify for ordinary home users who do not need business-grade security features.

Why we picked it

The ExpertBook Ultra is worth considering if portability, display quality and business security take priority over value. It is better suited to frequent travellers and professionals than to buyers who simply want a touchscreen for casual use.

The Surface Pro 12 takes a different route: it is fundamentally a tablet that can become a laptop when connected to its Type Cover keyboard. This linked bundle includes a keyboard and pen, making it useful for handwritten notes, sketches and touchscreen navigation. The Snapdragon X Plus chip and 16GB RAM are designed for mobile productivity, though some older Windows applications may need compatibility checks.

Specifications Display 12-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen Resolution 2196 x 1464 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus, 8-core RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB Operating system Windows 11 Home Included accessories Type Cover keyboard and pen, as listed for this bundle Reasons to Buy The detachable design makes it easier to use as a tablet for reading, note-taking and drawing. The bundled keyboard and pen reduce the need to buy those accessories separately. Its light tablet body is convenient for carrying between meetings or classes. Reasons to Avoid The tablet format offers a different lap-use experience from a conventional laptop with a fixed hinge. Some legacy Windows applications may not work identically on the Snapdragon ARM platform. The 12-inch screen is smaller than the 14-inch displays on most other options here.

What are buyers saying?

Customers value the Surface Pro's portability, solid construction and convenience of having the Type Cover and pen in the bundle. Everyday performance is described as smooth and efficient. Some buyers note compatibility hurdles with older Windows applications running on the Snapdragon ARM platform.

Why we picked it

The Surface Pro is the most tablet-like option in this group. Choose it if handwritten notes, drawing and mobility matter more than a conventional laptop design, but check compatibility for any specialist desktop software you rely on.

The HP OmniBook X Flip combines a convertible design with a 3K OLED touchscreen and a 1TB SSD. Its Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor and 16GB RAM are suited to multitasking, productivity and creative applications that benefit from a sharper display. The 2-in-1 hinge lets you fold it into different positions, although using the screen at its maximum refresh rate can affect battery endurance.

Specifications Display 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, up to 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 256V RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Operating system Windows 11 Home Form factor 2-in-1 convertible Reasons to Buy The high-resolution OLED display is suited to detailed visuals, streaming and creative work. A 1TB SSD provides more room for projects and media than the 512GB drives in some alternatives. The convertible hinge supports laptop-style typing and tablet-style interaction. Reasons to Avoid Its premium positioning may stretch the budget for buyers who only need basic office applications. Running the display at a high refresh rate can increase power consumption.

What are buyers saying?

Customers praise the 3K 120Hz OLED display, 1TB storage and Core Ultra 7 performance. The build is also viewed positively for multitasking. The main drawbacks raised are the higher price and faster battery drain when using the display at its maximum refresh rate.

Why we picked it

The OmniBook X Flip stands out for pairing a high-refresh-rate OLED touchscreen with 1TB of storage. It is worth considering for people who move between productivity, media and creative work and will use the convertible design regularly.

The Acer Swift Go 14 offers touchscreen convenience without the convertible design or premium pricing of some rivals. The linked configuration uses an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen supports multi-touch, while a 1440p QHD webcam and Wi-Fi 6E add practical features for video calls and hybrid work.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen, 1920 x 1200 Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD Operating system Windows 11 Home Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Weight Approximately 1.32kg Reasons to Buy The Core Ultra 7 processor and 1TB SSD provide a capable configuration for multitasking and larger files. The touchscreen adds convenient navigation while retaining a conventional laptop format. The QHD webcam is useful for video meetings and remote work. Reasons to Avoid The WUXGA resolution is lower than the high-resolution OLED displays on the Lenovo, ASUS and HP models. Its conventional hinge does not offer the same tablet mode as a 2-in-1 laptop. The standard metal design and trackpad may feel less premium than more expensive machines.

What are buyers saying?

Customers value the Core Ultra 7 performance and 1TB storage at a competitive price. The hardware is viewed as good value overall, though the generic metal finish and basic-feeling trackpad receive less enthusiastic feedback than the performance and storage configuration.

Why we picked it

Acer's appeal is the balance of performance, storage and price. It suits buyers who want a touchscreen for everyday navigation and occasional creative tasks, but do not need a 360-degree hinge or an OLED panel.

The Dell Inspiron 7430 2-in-1 is the more conventional productivity choice in this selection. It pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus a 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen that folds back for tablet-style use. The included Active Pen adds value for annotating documents and taking notes, but the 8GB memory configuration is a key consideration for demanding multitasking.

Specifications Display 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen, 1920 x 1200, 250 nits Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Included accessory Active Pen, as described for the linked model Reasons to Buy The 2-in-1 hinge and Active Pen support handwritten notes, document annotation and presentations. Its port selection can reduce the need for adapters when connecting peripherals. The Core i5 processor is suitable for everyday productivity, browsing and office applications. Reasons to Avoid The 8GB RAM configuration can restrict demanding multitasking, and the memory is onboard. The 250-nit display may be difficult to view in bright environments. Its Full HD+ display does not offer the resolution or contrast of the OLED options in this list.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the sturdy construction, range of ports and included Active Pen. However, the 8GB RAM configuration is a recurring concern for people who keep many applications open, while the 250-nit screen is considered dim in bright outdoor conditions.

Why we picked it

The Inspiron 7430 is worth considering if you want a convertible Windows laptop with pen support for notes and documents. It is best suited to routine productivity, provided the 8GB RAM and screen brightness fit your needs.

Top 3 features of touchscreen laptops

Touchscreen laptop Display Form factor Standout feature Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 14-inch OLED 360-degree convertible Core Ultra 5 226V ASUS ExpertBook Ultra 14-inch OLED, 2880 x 1800 Thin-and-light laptop Business-focused security Microsoft Surface Pro 12 12-inch PixelSense LCD Detachable tablet hybrid Keyboard and pen bundle HP OmniBook X Flip 14-inch 3K OLED, up to 120Hz 2-in-1 convertible 1TB SSD Acer Swift Go 14 14-inch WUXGA IPS Conventional laptop Core Ultra 7 and 1TB SSD Dell Inspiron 7430 2-in-1 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen 2-in-1 convertible Active Pen support

Factors to consider when buying a touchscreen laptop

Convertible or conventional design: A 360-degree hinge is useful if you want to switch between typing, watching videos and using the screen as a tablet. If you mainly work at a desk, a conventional laptop with a touchscreen may be enough.

Stylus support: Touch input is useful for navigation, but handwritten notes and drawing are easier with a compatible pen. Check whether a stylus is included, sold separately or supported only on certain configurations.

Display quality: Look beyond touch capability. OLED panels can deliver deep blacks and rich contrast, while IPS displays can work well for everyday productivity. Also compare resolution, brightness, refresh rate and reflections if you often work outdoors.

RAM, storage and software compatibility: At least 16GB RAM is worth considering for heavier multitasking. Check whether the memory can be upgraded, whether the SSD has enough capacity and whether specialist applications work on the processor platform, particularly ARM-based devices such as the Surface Pro.

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FAQs Are touchscreen laptops worth buying? They are worth considering if you regularly annotate documents, take handwritten notes, draw, present information or prefer touch-based navigation. If you mostly type and use a mouse, a conventional laptop may offer better value.

Can a touchscreen laptop replace a tablet? A convertible or detachable model can handle reading, streaming, note-taking and some creative tasks. However, tablets are often more comfortable to hold for long periods, while laptops generally offer a more convenient keyboard and trackpad experience for extended work.

Do all touchscreen laptops support a stylus? No. Touchscreen support does not automatically guarantee active stylus compatibility. Check the exact model's supported pen standard and whether the stylus is included in the box or needs to be purchased separately.

Are touchscreen laptops good for students? They can be useful for handwritten notes, annotating PDFs, presentations and online classes. Students should also consider weight, battery life, keyboard comfort, software compatibility and RAM, particularly if they use demanding applications for their course.

Does a touchscreen drain a laptop's battery faster? Touch input itself can have some impact, but battery life also depends on display brightness, panel type, refresh rate, processor workload and background applications. A high-resolution OLED screen running at a high refresh rate can consume more power in some conditions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.