Laptops under 50,000: 10 options for students, working professionals and everyday computing needs

Choosing a laptop under ₹50,000 becomes easier when you know which features matter most for your daily needs. From office work and online classes to browsing, video calls and entertainment, this price range offers several options for students, working professionals and home users. Look for a reliable processor, at least 8GB RAM and SSD storage for smooth everyday performance.

Compare key specifications, memory, storage and portability before making your choice. (AI Generated Image)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

A Full HD display, built-in webcam and Wi-Fi connectivity can also make work and study sessions more convenient. Some models offer 16GB RAM, larger storage capacities or lightweight designs for multitasking and travel. Before making a decision, compare specifications, battery life, software support and warranty coverage to find a laptop that suits your requirements and budget.

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The HP 15 laptop is designed for everyday computing, including office tasks, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a comfortable viewing area for documents and entertainment. The combination of 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage supports routine multitasking and file access. Its lightweight design makes it suitable for home, office and study use. Windows 11 and bundled productivity software add convenience for everyday tasks.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 Home Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Laptop Design Slim, 1.59kg lightweight design Built-in Webcam 1080p Full HD camera Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy Full HD display Fast SSD storage Reasons to Avoid Limited multitasking headroom Not for gaming

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers of a related HP 15 model appreciate its everyday performance, quick boot times and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for everyday productivity, Full HD viewing, SSD storage and bundled Microsoft Office 2024 software.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lenovo V15 G4 is designed for everyday computing, including office tasks, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a clear viewing area for documents and entertainment. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD combination supports routine multitasking and quick file access. Its silver finish gives it a professional appearance, while Windows 11 supports everyday productivity. This laptop is suitable for students, home users and professionals who need a device for regular computing tasks.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 Home Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Laptop Design Silver, professional laptop design Built-in Webcam Integrated webcam for video calls Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy Fast SSD storage Full HD display Reasons to Avoid Entry-level processor Basic integrated graphics

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Online review aggregators indicate generally positive ratings, with buyers appreciating storage capacity and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for everyday computing, a spacious Full HD display, 512GB SSD storage and Windows 11.

The Lenovo 15 laptop is designed for everyday productivity, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a clear viewing experience for documents and entertainment. The combination of 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage supports routine multitasking and file access. Windows 11 Pro provides useful productivity features, while Microsoft Office 2024 supports document creation. Its lightweight design makes it suitable for home, office and study use.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Laptop Design Slim, 1.6kg lightweight design Built-in Webcam Integrated webcam for video calls Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy 13th Gen Intel processor Microsoft Office 2024 included Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics only 8GB RAM for multitasking

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Verified buyer feedback for this exact configuration could not be confirmed; check current Amazon reviews before purchasing.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for everyday productivity, Windows 11 Pro, SSD storage and a dedicated Copilot key.

The Lenovo V15 G4 is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a clear viewing area for documents and entertainment. The combination of 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage supports routine multitasking and file access. Its lightweight design makes it convenient for work and study. Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 support everyday productivity needs at home or in the office.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 Home Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Laptop Design Arctic Grey, 1.57kg weight Built-in Webcam Integrated webcam for video calls Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy Fast SSD storage Lightweight laptop design Reasons to Avoid Basic integrated graphics Limited multitasking headroom

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for buyer feedback on performance, build quality, battery life and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for everyday productivity, Full HD viewing, 512GB SSD storage and bundled Microsoft Office 2021.

The Acer Aspire 3 is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, browsing and entertainment. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers a clear viewing experience for documents and videos. The combination of 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage supports multitasking and quick file access. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, this laptop suits students and professionals seeking a practical device for everyday productivity at home, college or work.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 Home Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Laptop Design Silver, 1.7kg lightweight design Built-in Webcam Integrated webcam for video calls Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy 16GB RAM capacity Full HD IPS display Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics only Average portability at 1.7kg

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, display quality, keyboard comfort and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for 16GB RAM, SSD storage, a Full HD IPS display and everyday productivity.

The HP Professional 15 is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a clear viewing area for documents and entertainment. The Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD support routine productivity tasks and multitasking. Its lightweight 1.5kg design makes it convenient to carry between home and office, while integrated graphics handle everyday visual tasks.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 operating system Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Laptop Design Silver, lightweight 1.5kg design Built-in Webcam Integrated webcam for video calls Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy Lightweight portable design Fast SSD storage Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics only Limited 8GB RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for buyer feedback on performance, build quality, battery life and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for everyday productivity, a lightweight build, Full HD viewing and 512GB SSD storage.

The Acer Aspire One is designed for everyday computing, including office tasks, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 14-inch WXGA display offers a compact viewing area for documents and entertainment. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD support routine productivity and file access. Weighing 1.48kg, its lightweight design suits users who travel regularly. Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office 2024 and M365 Basic add convenience for everyday work.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 Home Display Resolution 1366 × 768 pixels Laptop Design Silver, lightweight 1.48kg design Built-in Webcam Integrated webcam for video calls Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy Lightweight portable design 512GB SSD storage Reasons to Avoid HD display resolution Limited 8GB RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for buyer feedback on performance, portability, battery life and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for portability, SSD storage, Ryzen processing and bundled Microsoft Office 2024 software.

The Acer Aspire One is designed for everyday computing, including office tasks, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 14-inch WXGA display provides a compact viewing area for documents and entertainment. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM support routine productivity and multitasking. Its 256GB SSD offers storage for essential files and applications. Weighing 1.48kg, this lightweight laptop is suitable for students and professionals who need portability.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 Home Display Resolution 1366 × 768 pixels Laptop Design Silver, lightweight 1.48kg design Built-in Webcam Integrated webcam for video calls Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy Lightweight portable design LPDDR5 memory technology Reasons to Avoid Limited 256GB storage HD display resolution

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, portability, battery life and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for portability, Ryzen processing, LPDDR5 memory and SSD storage for everyday computing.

The Dell 15 laptop is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a clear viewing area for documents and entertainment. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD support routine productivity and multitasking. Weighing 1.63kg, its portable design suits home and office use. Windows 11 Home and included McAfee protection add convenience for everyday computing.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 Home Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Laptop Design Carbon Black, 1.63kg design Built-in Webcam Integrated webcam for video calls Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy Full HD display Fast SSD storage Reasons to Avoid Limited 8GB RAM Integrated graphics for basic tasks

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, display quality, battery life and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for Ryzen 5 processing, Full HD viewing, 512GB SSD storage and included McAfee protection.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 14-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals in a compact format. The AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD support routine productivity and file access. Weighing 1.38kg, its lightweight design suits users who travel frequently. Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office 2024 and M365 Basic support everyday work and study needs.

Specifications Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Laptop Design Cool Silver, 1.38kg design Built-in Webcam Integrated webcam for video calls Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Buy Lightweight portable design Full HD display Reasons to Avoid Limited 256GB storage Entry-level Ryzen 3 processor

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on portability, performance, battery life and everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for portability, Full HD viewing, SSD storage and bundled Microsoft Office 2024 software.

Which laptop is best under ₹ 50,000?

The best laptop depends on your needs. Look for a recent Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3/5 processor, at least 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Is 8GB RAM enough for a laptop under ₹ 50,000?

Yes, 8GB RAM is sufficient for browsing, online classes, office applications and everyday tasks. For heavier multitasking, consider 16GB RAM.

What features should I look for in a laptop under ₹ 50,000?

Prioritise a Full HD display, SSD storage, reliable processor, good battery life and a comfortable keyboard. Also check the laptop's weight, connectivity and warranty coverage.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best laptop under ₹ 50000

Processor: Choose a recent Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3/5 processor for everyday productivity, browsing and office work.

RAM: Opt for at least 8GB RAM. Consider 16GB for smoother multitasking and demanding applications.

Storage: A 512GB SSD offers faster boot times and sufficient space for documents, applications and media files.

Display: Look for a 14-inch or 15.6-inch Full HD display for clear visuals during work and entertainment.

Battery life: Check battery performance to minimise frequent charging during classes, meetings or travel.

Portability: Consider weight, keyboard comfort, connectivity, warranty and bundled software before making your final decision.

3 best features of laptop under ₹ 50000

Product Storage Type Memory Capacity Graphics Type HP 15 Ryzen 3 7320U 512GB SSD 8GB LPDDR4 AMD Radeon Lenovo V15 G4 Athlon Silver 7120U 512GB PCIe SSD 8GB DDR5 AMD Radeon 610M Intel Core i3-1315U laptop 512GB SSD 8GB DDR5 Intel UHD Graphics Lenovo V15 G4 Ryzen 3 7320U 512GB SSD 8GB RAM AMD Radeon Acer Aspire 3 i3-1315U 512GB SSD 16GB DDR4 Intel integrated graphics HP Professional 15 Core 3 100U 512GB SSD 8GB DDR5 Intel UHD Graphics Acer Aspire One Ryzen 5-40 (512GB) 512GB SSD 8GB LPDDR5 Integrated graphics Acer Aspire One Ryzen 5-40 (256GB) 256GB SSD 8GB LPDDR5 Integrated graphics Dell 15 Ryzen 5 7520U 512GB SSD 8GB LPDDR5 AMD Radeon Graphics ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Ryzen 3 256GB SSD 8GB RAM AMD Radeon iGPU

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FAQs about laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 Which processor is best for a laptop under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000? Intel Core i3 and AMD Ryzen 3 or Ryzen 5 processors are suitable for everyday work, browsing and multitasking.

s 8GB RAM enough for a laptop under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000? Yes, 8GB RAM is sufficient for basic tasks. Choose 16GB RAM for smoother multitasking and demanding applications.

Should I choose an SSD or HDD? An SSD is preferable because it offers faster boot times, quicker file access and better overall responsiveness.

Which display resolution should I look for? Choose a Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels for clear text, images and videos.

Can I buy a gaming laptop under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000? Yes, some options are available, but check for dedicated graphics, cooling performance and sufficient RAM before choosing a gaming laptop.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.