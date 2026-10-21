10 best thin-and-light laptops under ₹60,000 for everyday productivity, with lightweight designs and useful features
Compare Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, HP and Acer laptops with different processors, RAM, SSD storage and display options for work, study and everyday multitasking.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home 2024/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R4011MINView Details
₹54,750
Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512 SSD, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.63KgView Details
₹49,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3 30 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/ Office 2024/Grey/1.6Kg), 82XQ01MAINView Details
₹55,900
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025), 13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6", 39.6 cm, Windows 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg, X1504VA-D5321WS, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹53,000
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Ryzen 3 30, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6" (39.6cm), Windows 11, Office 2024, Grey, 1.6Kg, 82XQ01VYIN, AMD Radeon 610M Graphics, LaptopView Details
₹51,790
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Best thin-and-light laptops under ₹60,000 for everyday productivity offer a practical balance of performance, portability and useful features. These laptops can suit students, working professionals and home users who need a reliable device for browsing, online meetings, documents, presentations and everyday multitasking.
When choosing a model, consider the processor, RAM, SSD storage and display quality to ensure smooth performance. A laptop with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD can be a sensible choice for managing multiple applications and storing files. Full HD displays, integrated graphics and Windows 11 are also worth considering.
This guide covers options from brands such as Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, HP and Acer, helping buyers compare specifications and find a laptop suited to their daily workload and budget.
1. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home 2024/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R4011MIN
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. The 15.6-inch HD display supports everyday viewing, while Windows 11 Home provides the operating system. Its 1.6kg weight makes it suitable for users who need a laptop for home, study or work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ryzen 5 processor
Office Home 2024 included
Reason to avoid
HD rather than Full HD
8GB RAM for multitasking
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on everyday performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its Ryzen 5 processor, 512GB SSD and lightweight design support everyday productivity, study and home use.
2. Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512 SSD, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.63Kg
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The Dell 15 laptop is designed for everyday productivity, including document editing, web browsing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display supports clear viewing, while the 120Hz refresh rate offers smoother on-screen movement. Running Windows 11, it also includes Office Home and Student 2024 for everyday work and study.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Full HD 120Hz display
Office 2024 included
Reason to avoid
Limited 8GB RAM
250-nit display brightness
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, display quality, battery life and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its Full HD 120Hz display, 512GB SSD and Office 2024 support everyday productivity and study.
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3 30 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/ Office 2024/Grey/1.6Kg), 82XQ01MAIN
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including browsing, document editing, online meetings and multitasking. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for handling routine workloads and storing files. The 15.6-inch Full HD display supports clear viewing for work and entertainment. Running Windows 11, the laptop also includes Office 2024, making it suitable for students, professionals and home users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
16GB RAM for multitasking
Office 2024 included
Reason to avoid
Ryzen 3 processor performance
Integrated graphics for gaming
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on everyday performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Full HD display support everyday productivity and multitasking.
4. ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025), 13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6", 39.6 cm, Windows 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg, X1504VA-D5321WS, Thin & Light Laptop
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including web browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing tasks. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display supports clear viewing, while Windows 11 Home provides the operating system. The laptop also includes Office 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Office 2024 included
Lightweight 1.7kg design
Reason to avoid
Limited 8GB RAM
Integrated graphics for gaming
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its 13th Gen Intel processor, 512GB SSD and Full HD display support everyday productivity and study.
5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Ryzen 3 30, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6" (39.6cm), Windows 11, Office 2024, Grey, 1.6Kg, 82XQ01VYIN, AMD Radeon 610M Graphics, Laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday computing, including web browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine tasks and file management. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display supports clear viewing, while AMD Radeon 610M integrated graphics handle basic visual tasks. The laptop runs Windows 11 and includes Office 2024 for work and study.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Office 2024 included
Lightweight 1.6kg design
Reason to avoid
Limited 8GB RAM
Not suited for gaming
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on everyday performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its Ryzen 3 processor, 512GB SSD and Full HD display support everyday productivity and study.
6. HP 15 255R G10, AMD Ryzen 5 7535U Hexa Core (6 Core, 12 Threads, 2.9 to Max 4.3 Ghz) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/dos) Thin and Light Laptop(15.6 inch HD Display, Matt Silver, 1.45
The HP 15 255R G10 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including browsing, document editing, online meetings and multitasking. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U hexa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 15.6-inch HD display supports everyday viewing, while AMD Radeon integrated graphics handle basic visual tasks. The laptop comes with DOS, allowing users to install a preferred operating system.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ryzen 5 hexa-core processor
Lightweight 1.45kg design
Reason to avoid
HD rather than Full HD
Windows installation required
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its Ryzen 5 processor, 512GB SSD and lightweight design support everyday productivity and multitasking.
7. Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 5-40, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 512GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm WXGA Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop
The Acer Smartchoice Aspire One is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including web browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 14-inch WXGA display offers a compact viewing area, while Windows 11 Home provides the operating system. Weighing 1.48kg, it is suitable for users who value portability for work or study.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight 1.48kg design
Fast LPDDR5 memory
Reason to avoid
WXGA rather than Full HD
Limited 8GB RAM
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its Ryzen 5 processor, 512GB SSD and compact 1.48kg design support everyday productivity on the move.
8. ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 3 100U (i3-14th Gen), Intel iGPU, 8GB/512GB,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg, X1504VAP-BQ1321WS,Thin & Light Laptop
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including web browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display supports clear viewing, while integrated Intel graphics handle basic visual tasks. Running Windows 11, the laptop also includes Office 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Office 2024 included
Full HD display
Reason to avoid
Limited 8GB RAM
Not suited for gaming
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on everyday performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its Intel Core 3 processor, 512GB SSD and Full HD display support everyday productivity and study.
9. HP Professional 15 (2026), Intel (i3 14th Gen) Core 3 100U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin & Light Business Laptop/15.6" Display/Turbo Silver/Copilot Key/1.5kg/MS Office
The HP Professional 15 is a thin-and-light business laptop designed for everyday productivity, including document editing, browsing, online meetings and multitasking. It features an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for managing multiple applications and files. Its 15.6-inch display supports everyday work, while Intel UHD Graphics handle basic visual tasks. Running Windows 11 Home, the laptop includes Microsoft Office and weighs 1.5kg for convenient portability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
16GB RAM for multitasking
Lightweight 1.5kg design
Reason to avoid
Display resolution not specified
Integrated graphics for gaming
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and lightweight design support multitasking, office work and everyday productivity.
10. Acer Aspire 3 (2026) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U - (16 GB/500 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Laptop/15.6" FHD IPS Display/Silver/Copilot Key/1.5Kg/MSO 2024/2 Years Warranty
The Acer Aspire 3 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including document editing, web browsing, online meetings and multitasking. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor, 16GB RAM and 500GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display supports clear viewing, while Intel UHD Graphics handle basic visual tasks. Running Windows 11 Home, it includes Microsoft Office 2024 and a two-year warranty.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
16GB RAM for multitasking
Two-year warranty included
Reason to avoid
500GB rather than 512GB SSD
Integrated graphics for gaming
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.
Why choose this product?
Its 16GB RAM, Full HD IPS display and 500GB SSD support everyday productivity and multitasking.
Which brand has the thinnest laptop?
Brands such as ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, HP and Dell offer thin laptops. Compare thickness, weight, screen size and performance to choose a model that suits your portability needs.
What is the lightest laptop to buy?
The lightest laptop depends on your budget and requirements. For everyday productivity under ₹60,000, consider compact models weighing around 1.5 kg, with sufficient RAM and SSD storage.
Which is the best laptop in range of ₹60,000?
The best laptop under ₹60,000 depends on your workload. Consider models with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Full HD display and a capable processor for everyday productivity.
3 best features of thin-and-light laptops under ₹60,000
|Product
|Built-in Webcam
|Wi-Fi Connectivity
|Design
|Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Ryzen 5 5500U
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
|Dell 15 Core 3 100U
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3, 16GB RAM
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025) Core i3
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
|HP 15 255R G10 Ryzen 5 7535U
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
|Acer Aspire One Ryzen 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) Core 3 100U
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
|HP Professional 15 (2026) Core 3 100U
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
|Acer Aspire 3 (2026) Core i3-1305U
|Yes
|Yes
|Thin and light
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