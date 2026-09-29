Buying a laptop in 2026? Here’s why the right budget isn’t the cheapest one
Confused about what to spend on a laptop in 2026? Here’s a practical breakdown of budgets, specs and real-world value.
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Every time a friend or colleague asks me to help them pick a laptop, the conversation usually starts the same way: what's the cheapest one that'll get the job done? It's a fair question, but it's also the wrong one to start with. The right laptop budget in 2026 depends far less on how little you can spend and far more on what you'll actually be doing with the machine for the next three or four years. Prices have shifted, specs that used to be premium are now standard, and what counted as a good deal two years ago might not hold up the same way today. Here in this article, I'll break down how to think about your laptop budget properly, so you don't end up overpaying for power you'll never use, or underpaying for a machine that frustrates you within a year.
Start with what you actually do, not what looks impressive
Before you look at a single price tag, be honest about your usage. If your day involves browsing, emails, video calls and document work, you genuinely don't need a laptop built for video editing or gaming. On the other hand, if you're a student juggling design software, or someone who edits video or works with large spreadsheets regularly, buying underpowered will cost you more in frustration than you'll save in rupees. The mistake most buyers make isn't spending too much or too little; it's spending based on the wrong assumptions about their own usage.
Why 8GB of RAM no longer feels like enough
A few years ago, 8GB of RAM was a perfectly reasonable amount for a mid-range laptop. In 2026, with browsers eating memory across dozens of tabs, background apps constantly syncing, and software generally getting heavier, 8GB can start to feel tight surprisingly quickly, even for fairly ordinary multitasking. This is one of the clearest examples of how the sensible baseline has quietly moved up. If you're buying today, 16GB is worth treating as the realistic starting point rather than an upgrade you can skip to save money.
Processor and storage: where the real performance difference sits
Processor choice affects how smoothly your laptop handles multiple things at once, and storage affects both speed and how much you can keep on the device without constantly juggling files. A solid-state drive, commonly called an SSD, is significantly faster than the older hard disk drives, and thankfully most laptops in every price bracket have moved to SSDs by default now. Where the real difference between budget tiers shows up is SSD speed and capacity, along with how well the processor holds up under sustained, heavier use rather than just quick, light tasks.
Build quality and display matter more than they get credit for
It's easy to fixate on numbers like RAM and processor generation and forget that you'll be touching the keyboard, trackpad and hinge every single day, and looking at the screen for hours. A laptop with a slightly weaker processor but a sturdier chassis and a better display can genuinely feel nicer to use daily than one that wins on paper but feels cheap in hand. If you can, spend a few minutes with the laptop in person, or read detailed reviews that talk about build quality and screen experience, not just spec sheets.
When spending more actually pays off
Spending more makes sense when your work genuinely demands it, when you plan to keep the laptop for several years, or when you know upgradability is limited and you'd rather buy enough machine upfront than regret it later. It also makes sense if you value things like a lighter chassis for travel, a better display for long reading or editing sessions, or simply a build that feels like it'll survive daily use without babying it. None of these are impulse reasons; they're practical ones that pay off over the life of the laptop.
When it's smarter to spend less
If your usage is genuinely light, a laptop mainly for browsing, streaming and basic work, spending extra for a high-end processor or premium build is money spent on capability you'll likely never use. Similarly, if you're buying a laptop for a short-term need, a student heading into their final year, for instance, an entry or mid-range option that comfortably meets today's needs makes more financial sense than stretching your budget for years of use you won't get.
Long-term value: think in cost per year, not just upfront price
A laptop that costs more upfront but lasts five comfortable years is often better value than one that's cheaper today but needs replacing in two. Divide the price by how many years you realistically expect to use it well, not just how many years it technically survives, and the picture usually becomes clearer. A laptop that becomes frustratingly slow in year two is rarely the bargain it looked like on day one.
Budget tiers at a glance
|Feature
|Under ₹40,000 (Entry)
|₹40,000-75,000 (Mid-range)
|Above ₹75,000 (Premium)
|Best for
|Browsing, office work, online classes
|Multitasking, light editing, college and work-from-home
|Creative work, heavier multitasking, long-term use
|Processor tier
|Entry-level chips, limited multitasking headroom
|Solid mid-tier chips, handles most daily workloads well
|Higher-tier chips built for sustained, heavier loads
|RAM
|Often 8GB, sometimes non-upgradeable
|16GB is common and comfortable
|16GB or more, often faster memory
|Storage
|256GB SSD, sometimes smaller
|512GB SSD is typical
|512GB to 1TB SSD, faster read and write speeds
|Build quality
|Mostly plastic, lighter but less sturdy
|Mixed materials, noticeably sturdier hinges and chassis
|Metal unibody common, refined finish
|Display
|Basic HD or FHD panels, average colour accuracy
|Better FHD panels, improved brightness and colour
|Higher resolution or colour-accurate panels
|Longevity
|Usually needs replacing in 2-3 years
|Comfortably lasts 3-4 years with reasonable use
|Can comfortably last 4-5 years or more
|Main advantage
|Lowest upfront cost
|Best balance of price and performance for most buyers
|Handles demanding work without compromise
|Main drawback
|Struggles under multitasking or heavier apps over time
|Not built for heavy creative or professional workloads
|Highest upfront cost, often more than most buyers need
There's no single right number to spend on a laptop in 2026, and anyone offering one figure for every buyer is oversimplifying it. The smarter approach is matching your budget to your actual usage and how long you expect to keep the machine, rather than chasing the lowest price or the highest spec sheet. Most everyday buyers will find their sweet spot in the mid-range, while genuinely light users can comfortably spend less, and those with demanding, long-term needs will get real value from spending more. Know your usage first, and the right budget tends to follow naturally.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More