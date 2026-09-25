I put 7 smartwatches under ₹10,000 on my shortlist. Here’s what makes each one different
From AMOLED screens to built-in GPS, here is what to look for in a smartwatch under ₹10,000
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent with Noise AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)View Details
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green]View Details
Motorola Moto Watch, 1.4 OLED, AOD, Auto-Brightness, Dual Band GPS, Powered by Polar Smartwatch (Pantone Herbal Garden Band Strap, Free Size)View Details
boAt Chrome Ivory Smart Watch for Women, co-Designed with GIVA, 1.7" AMOLED Display, 1000 nits Brightness, Premium Metallic Build, Female Wellness Tracker smartwatch for Women (Twilight Purple)View Details
realme Watch 5,1.97" AMOLED,Upto 20 Days Battery,BT Calling,GPS,Compass,IP68 Smartwatch (Titanium Silver Strap, One Size)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A smartwatch under ₹10,000 can do considerably more than count steps and display phone notifications. Depending on the model, you can get built-in GPS for outdoor workouts, an AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, detailed fitness tracking and battery life that stretches across several days. The choice, however, depends on what you will actually use. A watch designed around fitness tracking may offer a different experience from one focused on calls, apps or everyday convenience. Here in this article, I bring together seven options from Noise, OnePlus, Motorola, boAt, realme, Amazfit and Redmi. Their features vary, so it is worth checking compatibility, battery claims and the fitness tools on offer before settling on a model.
1. Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent with Noise AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)
The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max has a large AMOLED display with built-in GPS and smartwatch features aimed at everyday use. Its feature set includes Bluetooth calling, health tracking and an AI-powered companion. The watch is available in several finishes, including metallic-style options. It is worth considering if you want a feature-rich watch without moving into the more expensive Wear OS category.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in GPS lets you record outdoor activities without relying entirely on your phone
AMOLED display offers a more vivid interface than a basic LCD screen
Bluetooth calling and health features cover common smartwatch needs
Reason to avoid
Does not offer the full app ecosystem of a Wear OS smartwatch
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the watch's build quality, premium appearance and value for money. Feedback on performance and battery life is mixed, with some reporting smooth operation and several days of use, while others mention glitches and rapid battery drain. Low speaker volume and Bluetooth disconnections are also concerns.
Why should you choose this product?
The ColorFit Pro 6 Max brings built-in GPS, an AMOLED screen and calling features into one package. It is worth considering if you want a watch for everyday notifications and fitness tracking without prioritising a downloadable app ecosystem.
2. OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green]
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The OnePlus Watch 2R is the most app-focused option in this list, running Wear OS 4 and offering access to Google apps and third-party applications. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and dual-frequency GPS make it suited to users who want more than basic smartwatch functions. Its main catch is compatibility: it supports Android phones, not iPhones.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wear OS provides access to Google apps and third-party applications
Dual-frequency GPS supports outdoor activity tracking
32GB storage allows room for apps and music
Reason to avoid
Not compatible with iPhones
Battery life varies considerably with settings and usage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the watch's appearance, performance and accuracy, particularly its GPS and fitness tracking. The display, feature set and customisation options also receive positive feedback. Battery life and connectivity have mixed reviews, while some users report iOS incompatibility and differences in comfort.
Why should you choose this product?
The Watch 2R stands apart through Wear OS, Google app support and onboard storage. It is a relevant option for Android users who want smartwatch apps and advanced GPS features, rather than a watch limited to notifications and basic tracking.
3. Motorola Moto Watch, 1.4 OLED, AOD, Auto-Brightness, Dual Band GPS, Powered by Polar Smartwatch (Pantone Herbal Garden Band Strap, Free Size)
The Motorola Moto Watch Fit pairs a slim, sporty design with a 1.9-inch OLED display that adjusts brightness automatically. Its Pantone-inspired finishes and interchangeable-band support give it a more style-conscious look, while fitness and sleep tracking cover everyday wellness needs. It is aimed at buyers who want a watch that works for workouts but also looks at home outside the gym.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Automatic brightness adjustment helps keep the screen readable in changing light
Large OLED display provides room for notifications and fitness information
Interchangeable bands allow users to change the look
Reason to avoid
Does not offer the downloadable app ecosystem found on Wear OS watches
Advanced smartwatch features depend on the watch's supported software and phone compatibility
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers consider the Motorola watch a decent option for the price, particularly given its GPS functionality. Sleep tracking receives reasonably positive feedback, but heart-rate accuracy is a concern, with some users reporting readings lower than those from other devices. Overall, buyers see value in its feature set.
Why should you choose this product?
The Moto Watch Fit is worth considering if display visibility and a lightweight, sporty design matter to you. Its automatic brightness adjustment is particularly useful for people who move between indoor settings and outdoor workouts.
4. boAt Chrome Ivory Smart Watch for Women, co-Designed with GIVA, 1.7" AMOLED Display, 1000 nits Brightness, Premium Metallic Build, Female Wellness Tracker smartwatch for Women (Twilight Purple)
The boAt Chrome Ivory, co-designed with GIVA, takes a more fashion-oriented approach to smartwatch design. It houses a metallic finish and a 1.70-inch AMOLED display, with health monitoring and sports modes for everyday activity. Its styling is a key part of the appeal, although buyers should note that this model does not have built-in GPS.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Metallic styling gives it a more jewellery-inspired appearance
AMOLED screen and high peak brightness aid visibility
Female wellness tracking adds a dedicated set of health features
Reason to avoid
No built-in GPS for standalone route tracking
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the watch's display, appearance and overall quality, with several describing it as good value. The screen is considered easy to read outdoors, and its features and sensor readings receive positive feedback. Battery life is mixed, however, and some buyers report reliability problems, including units stopping within days.
Why should you choose this product?
The Chrome Ivory is aimed at buyers who care as much about how a smartwatch looks as what it tracks. Its metallic design, bright AMOLED display and wellness features make it a style-led alternative to sportier watches.
5. realme Watch 5,1.97" AMOLED,Upto 20 Days Battery,BT Calling,GPS,Compass,IP68 Smartwatch (Titanium Silver Strap, One Size)
The Realme Watch 5 pairs a large AMOLED screen with a metallic unibody design and a feature set that includes GPS, Bluetooth calling and health tracking. The watch also supports offline music and offers a long battery-life claim in Light Mode. It is a practical option for users who want a substantial display and everyday smartwatch functions without frequent charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large display gives notifications and fitness information plenty of room
Independent GPS supports outdoor tracking without depending entirely on a phone
Light Mode battery claim may reduce how often you need to charge it
Reason to avoid
Battery life will vary with the selected mode and features in use
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the watch's lightweight feel, elegant design and premium appearance. Its touch response and suitability for everyday use also receive positive feedback. A few buyers raise concerns about build quality and packaging, but the overall sentiment is favourable for its price.
Why should you choose this product?
The Realme Watch 5 combines independent GPS with a large AMOLED display and a battery-focused design. It is worth considering if you want a watch for outdoor activity tracking and daily use without making charging a frequent task.
6. Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Black
The Amazfit Bip 6 offers a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS and a broad set of fitness tools. It supports more than 140 workout modes, health tracking and Bluetooth calls, while the Zepp app handles activity data and settings. With a claimed battery life of up to 14 days, it is suited to users who want fitness features without daily charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright AMOLED display is designed to remain readable outdoors
Built-in GPS and multiple satellite systems support outdoor workouts
Broad workout tracking covers a range of activities
Reason to avoid
Does not run Wear OS or offer the same Google Play app selection
The charging package does not include a USB-C cable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the Bip 6's battery life, display clarity and heart-rate tracking. Some report that the screen remains easy to read outdoors and that the battery lasts for days. The feature set and appearance also receive positive feedback, though some users report reliability issues after several months.
Why should you choose this product?
The Bip 6 is a strong fit for people who prioritise outdoor fitness tracking. Its combination of built-in GPS, a bright display and a wide selection of workout modes makes it useful for running, walking and regular exercise.
7. Redmi Watch 5 Lite SmartChoice1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Light Gold
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite offers a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling. Its square screen provides space for notifications and workout information, while the watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep. With a claimed typical-use battery life of up to 18 days, it covers the essentials for users who want a smartwatch for everyday wear and fitness.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in GNSS supports outdoor activity tracking
AMOLED display offers a sharp, colourful interface
Long claimed battery life reduces charging frequency
Reason to avoid
Does not offer the third-party app selection of Wear OS watches
The plastic frame is less premium than metal-bodied alternatives
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the watch's battery life, AMOLED display and premium appearance. Bluetooth call quality also receives positive feedback. Fitness tracking and accuracy receive mixed reviews, however, with some users happy with the readings while others report inconsistencies. Reliability feedback is also divided, including reports of GPS issues.
Why should you choose this product?
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite covers the essentials with built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and a long battery-life claim. It is worth considering if you want a straightforward smartwatch for notifications, workouts and everyday health tracking.
Top 3 features of smartwatches under ₹10,000
|Smartwatch
Display
GPS
Battery life
|Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max
|1.96-inch AMOLED
|Built-in GPS
|Varies by use
|OnePlus Watch 2R
|1.43-inch AMOLED
|Dual-frequency GPS
|Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode
|Motorola Moto Watch Fit
|1.9-inch OLED
|Check exact variant
|Check exact variant
|boAt Chrome Ivory
|1.70-inch AMOLED
|No built-in GPS
|Check exact variant
|realme Watch 5
|1.97-inch AMOLED
|Independent GPS
|Up to 20 days in Light Mode
|Amazfit Bip 6
|1.97-inch AMOLED
|Built-in GPS
|Up to 14 days
|Redmi Watch 5 Lite
|1.96-inch AMOLED
|Built-in GNSS
|Up to 18 days
Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch
- Phone compatibility: Check whether the watch works with your phone. Some models, such as the OnePlus Watch 2R, are Android-only.
- GPS: Built-in GPS is useful for recording outdoor walks, runs and cycling without carrying your phone. Check whether the watch supports independent positioning.
- Battery life: Manufacturer estimates depend on settings and usage. Always-on display, GPS and frequent calls can reduce runtime.
- Fitness features: Look at the activities you actually track, along with heart-rate, sleep and blood-oxygen monitoring. Treat these readings as wellness estimates rather than medical advice.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More