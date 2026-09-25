Embassy REIT raises ₹1,000 crores in landmark first bank financing at REIT trust level

Embassy Office Parks REIT, a listed firm, on September 25 announced that it has raised ₹1,000 crores through the issuance of three-year floating-rate Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), fully subscribed by a leading European multinational bank. Embassy Office Parks REIT, a listed firm, on September 25 announced that it has raised ₹1,000 crores through the issuance of three-year floating-rate Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

According to the company, the transaction marks the first financing by a scheduled commercial bank to an Indian REIT at the trust level, following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s landmark framework announced in June 2026 permitting commercial banks to finance REITs.

The NCDs have been priced at a spread of 150 basis points over the agreed three-month MIBOR OIS benchmark, translating into an initial coupon of 6.97%, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Embassy REIT acquires 3 lakh sq ft office property in Bengaluru for ₹852 crore

“This ₹1,000 crore fundraise is a significant milestone for Embassy REIT and for the evolution of India’s REIT market. Continued regulatory support from SEBI and RBI has strengthened access to long-term funding for REITs. This new framework opens an important source of institutional capital that complements traditional capital market funding and further deepens the financing ecosystem," said Amit Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT.

Also Read: Embassy Developments to spend ₹2,000cr in FY27 on project construction: MD Aditya Virwani

"As India’s first listed REIT, we are pleased to once again lead the way with the first bank financing at the trust level. This landmark transaction reflects the strength of our balance sheet, the quality of our portfolio, and reinforces Embassy REIT’s position as the strongest credit in Indian real estate," said Shetty.

Also Read: Embassy Developments targets ₹4,500 crore revenue from two Bengaluru housing projects

Embassy REIT's portfolio Embassy REIT is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust and the largest office REIT in Asia, by area. The company owns and operates a portfolio of over 52 million square feet of world-class office spaces across India’s key gateway markets, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai.

Also Read: Embassy REIT raises ₹675 cr short-term debt to repay existing loans, for working capital

The portfolio comprises 14 premium office ecosystems, including large, integrated office parks and city-centre office assets, and is home to 285 leading global and domestic corporations. In addition to office assets, the portfolio includes strategic amenities such as five operational business hotels, two hotels under development, and a 100 MW solar park that supplies renewable energy to tenants.