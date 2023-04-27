Legendary CS:GO sniper GurdiaN auctions his signature AWP Asiimov, fuels retirement rumors

Legendary Counter-Strike: Global Offensive sniper Ladislav ‘GurdiaN’ Kovacs recently began an auction for the notorious AWP Asiimov he used between 2014 and 2022 on the skin website Buff. GurdiaN, who previously played for Natus Vincere (NAVI) and FaZe Clan, set the starting price at $1,400 for the Field Tested AWP, which has a 0.27687934 float and three different GurdiaN stickers applied to it. CS:GO legend GuardiaN auctions off signature AWP Asiimov (Image Credit: NAVI)

Will it fetch a record price? (Image Credit: BUFF)

The AWP Asiimov was with GurdiaN throughout his prime years with NAVI and FaZe, during which he won several prestigious titles, including ESL One New York in October 2016 with NAVI, and ESL One New York in September 2017, ECS season four in December 2017, and IEM Sydney in May 2018 with FaZe. The Slovakian sniper was also a runner-up at a Major twice, first at the MLG Columbus Major in 2016 and later at the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018.

GurdiaN’s auction comes at a period when he has been inactive from CS:GO’s professional scene since September 2022 when he represented the Slovakian tier three team, Sampi. Although he has been quiet on social media since then, aside from playing a few FACEIT matches with Legendary CS players such as olofmeister, NEO, and GeT_RiGht, he still streams CS:GO regularly on Twitch.

Selling his signature CS:GO AWP could allude that GurdiaN is retiring as a professional player. Although he is not active anymore, he was the player with the most AWP kills on LAN before the BLAST Paris Major RMR in April 2023. Another legendary awper KennyS surpassed him after the tournament, but no other player can realistically take the No. 2 spot from him, as Counter-Strike 2 is set to make its worldwide debut this summer and a new kill count will start.

Despite the AWP Asiimow not having the best float, GurdiaN may be able to sell it for a high value due to all the history he made with the notorious weapon. It remains to be seen how much the AWP Asiimov will fetch at the auction, but it’s undoubtedly a piece of CS:GO history that fans will want to get their hands on.

