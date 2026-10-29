LG Convection Microwave Ovens: Bake, grill, reheat and cook with more flexibility

A microwave oven can perform more than just warming food. With convection baking, grilling, and other cooking functions, it can help you bake cakes and cookies, grill vegetables, roast dishes, and prepare a variety of everyday meals. LG Convection Microwave Ovens are designed to offer multiple cooking functions together in a single appliance, making it easier to explore different recipes at home, including options for healthy cooking. From homemade cakes to crispy snacks, discover the versatility of LG convection microwave ovens. (LG) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

LG offers a huge range of convection microwave ovens with features for different cooking needs. The range includes options with features like Air Fry, preset cooking menus, specialised accessories and Wi-Fi connectivity. Whether you love to bake on weekends, prepare snacks for the family, or cook dishes like grilled chicken and tandoori-style recipes, you can explore different cooking possibilities and select the appliance that suits your kitchen and cooking preferences.

Why choose an LG Convection Microwave Oven for everyday cooking? One of the biggest advantages of an LG Convection Microwave Oven is its versatility. The convection function circulates hot air inside, making it suitable to bake and roast alongside normal microwave cooking. Grilling and Air Fry functions on equipped models gives an additional way to prepare snacks and meals without any needing a separate appliance for every cooking task.

Whether you want to bake a cake, prepare a batch of cookies, grill paneer, roast chicken or make crispy snacks, a convection microwave gives you more cooking options for convenient, healthy cooking at home.

Here are some of the benefits that make LG Convection Microwave Ovens useful for everyday kitchens:

Multiple cooking functions: Convection baking, grilling and microwave cooking have different preparation methods in a single appliance. Selected models also include Air Fry functionality to prepare food varieties with less oil.

Convenient preset menus and Wi-Fi Connectivity : On supported LG convection microwave ovens, Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to access Auto Cook menus through the LG ThinQ app, making it easy to explore preset cooking options for selected recipes.

More cooking possibilities: Selected models offer features such as Air Fry or Diet Fry, a motorised rotisserie and accessories for Indian cooking.

Useful for different occasions: From quick weekday meals and evening snacks to cakes and roasted dishes, a convection microwave can support a wide range of cooking needs.

All-in-one cooking appliance: Combines functions like baking, grilling, roasting and air frying in one appliance, hence reduce the need for separate device such as an air fryer, oven or grill. The available features vary across the range, so it is worth checking the specifications of the model you choose.

LG Convection Microwave Oven vs Solo Microwave: What is the difference? A convection microwave oven provides great cooking versatility by combining everyday microwave cooking with functions like baking, grilling and roasting. Its heating element and fan circulate hot air inside the cavity, making it suitable for preparing cakes, roasted ingredients and grilled dishes, alongside everyday reheating and defrosting.

Comparatively, a solo microwave is suitable for households that primarily need reheating, defrosting and basic microwave cooking. But it does not provide the same baking or grilling functions as a convection microwave.