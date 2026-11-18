Buying a smartwatch isn't as simple as it seems. The market right now is filled with options that claim to offer feature rich models that promise to track more than just the vitals. Modern smartwatches today come equipped with several health monitoring features right from continuous heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking to ECG readings, stress monitoring and sleep analysis. However, not every feature is equally useful, and understanding what each sensor actually measures is important before spending your money.

Best smartwatches to buy in India. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

If you are planning to buy a smartwatch, it is worth looking beyond its display, battery life and design. You should also consider which health tracking features are available, how they work and whether they offer meaningful insights into your everyday health. Some features are designed to help you monitor fitness and recovery, while others can alert you to certain irregularities that may require medical attention. Accuracy, sensor quality and compatibility with your smartphone are also important factors that you need to look at.

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So, in this guide, we have detailed seven important health tracking features that you should understand before buying a smartwatch.

7 Health tracking features that matter in a smartwatch

- Continuous heart rate monitoring: A heart rate sensor tracks your pulse throughout the day and during workouts. It helps you understand your resting heart rate, monitor exercise intensity and identify unusual changes in your heart rate.

- Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring: SpO2 monitoring estimates the percentage of oxygen carried by your blood. This feature can help you observe changes in blood oxygen levels, including during sleep.

- ECG (Electrocardiogram) monitoring: An ECG-capable smartwatch can record the electrical activity of your heart to check for signs of certain rhythm irregularities, such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). This can be particularly useful for people who want to keep an eye on their heart rhythm.

- Advanced sleep tracking: Basic sleep tracking tells you how long you sleep, while advanced tracking can estimate different sleep stages, including light, deep and REM sleep.

- Stress monitoring and HRV tracking: Some smartwatches use heart rate variability (HRV) to estimate stress and recovery patterns. HRV measures variations in the time between consecutive heartbeats. These insights can help users understand how their bodies respond to physical activity, poor sleep and everyday stress.

- Blood pressure monitoring: Select smartwatches offer blood pressure monitoring feature. This feature can help users observe potential changes in blood pressure trends.

- Fall detection and emergency SOS: Fall detection uses motion sensors and algorithms to identify a potentially serious fall. Compatible smartwatches can alert emergency contacts or call emergency services if the wearer does not respond. This can be particularly useful for older adults and people who live alone.

Top features best smartwatches to buy in India

MODEL DISPLAY BATTERY HEALTH FEATURES Samsung Galaxy Watch8 1.3-inch Super AMOLED 325mAh Heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, SpO2, irregular heart rhythm notifications, HRV-related insights, stress tracking, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea detection, vascular load and Antioxidant Index Apple Watch Ultra 3 49mm Up to 42 hours ECG, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, HRV insights, sleep tracking, sleep score, sleep apnoea notifications, hypertension notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, temperature sensing Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Up to 24 hours ECG, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, HRV insights, sleep stages, sleep score, sleep apnoea notifications, hypertension notifications, irregular heart rhythm alerts, wrist temperature sensing Garmin Forerunner 965 1.4-inch AMOLED Up to 23 days Continuous heart rate monitoring, HRV status, Pulse Ox blood oxygen tracking, stress monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, sleep score, respiration tracking, Body Battery, VO2 Max, Training Readiness, Recovery Time and abnormal heart rate alerts Garmin Venu 3 1.4-inch AMOLED 300mAh Continuous heart rate monitoring, HRV status, SpO2 monitoring, stress tracking, respiration tracking, advanced sleep tracking, sleep score, sleep coaching, nap detection, Body Battery, fitness age and abnormal heart rate alerts

Best smartwatches to buy in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 features a slim, lightweight design with an Armor Aluminum case, Sapphire Crystal Glass and a comfortable silicone strap. Its 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display offers up to 3,000 nits brightness. For health monitoring, the enhanced BioActive Sensor supports heart rate tracking, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notifications and blood oxygen measurement. It also tracks stress, sleep and vascular load, while features such as Energy Score and Antioxidant Index offer additional wellness insights.

Specifications Display 1.3-inch Super AMOLED Processor Samsung Exynos W1000 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou Water and dust rating 5ATM + IP68 Battery 325mAh Health tracking features Heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, SpO2, irregular heart rhythm notifications, HRV-related insights, stress tracking, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea detection, vascular load and Antioxidant Index Reasons to Buy Good quality Good features Great design High accuracy Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the Galaxy Watch 8 to be the best in class with impressive hardware and features, and appreciate its premium design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its features and accuracy.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 combines a rugged Grade 5 titanium case with a premium Titanium Milanese Loop. Its Always-On Retina OLED display offers up to 3,000 nits brightness. Health features include ECG, continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, HRV insights and irregular heart rhythm notifications. It also supports sleep apnoea and hypertension notifications. Fall Detection, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS add safety features, while its advanced sensors support fitness and recovery tracking.

Specifications Display 49mm Always-On Retina LTPO3 OLED Processor Apple S10 SiP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, GPS, NFC, Ultra Wideband Water and dust rating IP6X Battery Up to 42 hours Health tracking features ECG, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, HRV insights, sleep tracking, sleep score, sleep apnoea notifications, hypertension notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, temperature sensing Reasons to Buy Comprehensive health tracking Premium design High accuracy Reasons to Avoid Expensive pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this watch to offer comprehensive health tracking features and a premium design. They also appreciate its high accuracy.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its features and accuracy.

The Apple Watch Series 11 features a slim Jet Black aluminium case, a comfortable Black Sport Band and an Always-On Retina OLED display with up to 2,000 nits brightness. Its health monitoring capabilities include ECG, continuous heart rate tracking, blood oxygen measurement, HRV insights and sleep analysis. It can also provide irregular heart rhythm and hypertension notifications, alongside sleep apnoea alerts. Fall Detection, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS add safety features, make it a comprehensive smartwatch for everyday fitness and health monitoring.

Specifications Display 42mm Always-On Retina LTPO3 OLED Processor Apple S10 SiP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, NFC Water and dust rating IP6X Battery Up to 24 hours Health tracking features ECG, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, HRV insights, sleep stages, sleep score, sleep apnoea notifications, hypertension notifications, irregular heart rhythm alerts, wrist temperature sensing Reasons to Buy Comprehensive health tracking Great build quality High accuracy Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be of excellent build quality and consider it money well spent. They appreciate its stylish appearance, with one customer noting it complements her dresses well.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its features, design and accuracy.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 features a lightweight design with a titanium bezel, silicone strap and a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. It is designed for runners and triathletes, it offers continuous heart rate monitoring, HRV status, blood oxygen tracking, advanced sleep analysis and stress monitoring. Its Body Battery feature estimates energy levels, while Training Readiness and Recovery Time help users manage workouts. Multi-band GPS, built-in maps and extensive sports profiles make it a feature-rich companion for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen Processor NA Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NFC Water and dust rating 5 ATM Battery Up to 23 days Health tracking features Continuous heart rate monitoring, HRV status, Pulse Ox blood oxygen tracking, stress monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, sleep score, respiration tracking, Body Battery, VO2 Max, Training Readiness, Recovery Time and abnormal heart rate alerts Reasons to Buy Good features Great build quality Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Average display durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch's battery life impressive, with one reporting up to 23 days of use in smartwatch mode, and appreciate its functionality for running goals and fitness. The GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring features receive positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its features, battery life and accuracy.

The Garmin Venu 3 features a lightweight 45mm design with a stainless steel bezel, fibre-reinforced polymer case and comfortable silicone strap. Its 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen offers a bright, colourful viewing experience. Health monitoring features include continuous heart rate tracking, HRV status, blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking and advanced sleep analysis. Body Battery estimates energy levels, while sleep coaching and recovery insights help users understand their wellness. With over 30 sports apps, built-in GPS and incident detection, it combines fitness tracking with everyday convenience.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen Processor NA Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, built-in GPS, NFC Water and dust rating 5 ATM Battery 300mAh Health tracking features Continuous heart rate monitoring, HRV status, SpO2 monitoring, stress tracking, respiration tracking, advanced sleep tracking, sleep score, sleep coaching, nap detection, Body Battery, fitness age and abnormal heart rate alerts Reasons to Buy Good health tracking Great features Great design Reasons to Avoid Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be a great tracker for health journeys with real data tracking capabilities, and appreciate its appearance and value for money. The device has good functionality, with one customer noting it has more features than the original model.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its features, design and accuracy.

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FAQs for buying a smartwatch in India What should I look for when buying a smartwatch in India? Before buying a smartwatch, consider its display quality, battery life, health tracking features, GPS accuracy, water resistance and smartphone compatibility.

What is the difference between ECG and heart rate monitoring in a smartwatch? Heart rate monitoring measures how many times your heart beats per minute. ECG (Electrocardiogram) monitoring records the electrical activity of the heart to identify certain rhythm irregularities, including possible signs of atrial fibrillation. While heart rate monitoring generally runs in the background, ECG readings usually need to be initiated manually on compatible smartwatches.

Which is better for a smartwatch: AMOLED or LCD display? AMOLED displays generally offer deeper blacks, richer colours, better contrast and more vibrant visuals. LCD displays are usually found in more affordable models and can be suitable for basic notifications and fitness tracking.

How much battery life should I expect from a smartwatch? Battery life depends on the operating system, display technology, GPS usage and health monitoring features. Basic smartwatches can often last several days or longer on a single charge, while premium models with advanced apps, Always-On Display and continuous health monitoring may require charging every one or two days.

Is built-in GPS necessary in a smartwatch? Built-in GPS is useful for runners, cyclists, hikers and outdoor fitness enthusiasts who want to record routes, speed and distance without carrying a smartphone.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.