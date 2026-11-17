Why every car owner should install a dashcam: My experience and the best options to buy (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Exactly a month ago, my family and I were involved in one of the most terrifying car accidents of my life. A car coming from the opposite direction, on the wrong side of the road, crashed straight into my vehicle. The impact was frightening. The airbags deployed, and for a few moments, it was difficult to believe that we had survived the crash.

For some time after the accident, I found myself questioning whether there was something I could have done differently to avoid it. Could I have braked earlier? Should I have moved further to the side? Was there any way I could have prevented the collision?

When we retrieved the footage recorded by my car's dashcam, the sequence of events became clear. It showed the other vehicle approaching from the wrong side of the road, leaving me practically no time or room to manoeuvre out of its way. The recording confirmed what I had been doubting since the accident: there was nothing I could have done differently to prevent the collision, and the accident was not caused by any mistake on my part.

More importantly, I was able to present this recording to the police and establish what had actually happened. It helped demonstrate that the other driver was responsible for the collision.

This incident reminded me of something I have often believed but perhaps never appreciated enough: a dashcam is not just another car accessory. It can become an important source of evidence when you need it the most.

If you haven't installed a dashcam in your car yet, this might be a good time to consider one. Here is why I think every car owner should have one, what features to look for and some of the best dashcams you can consider buying.

How can a dashcam help after a car accident? A dashcam is a compact camera fitted to a car’s windscreen or dashboard that records the road while driving. Most models start recording automatically and use loop recording, which overwrites older footage when the memory card fills up.

Its real value becomes clear after an accident. The footage can capture the sequence of events leading up to a collision, including vehicle movements, road conditions, traffic signals and lane markings. This can help clarify what happened when drivers give conflicting accounts.

In my case, the recording showed the other vehicle approaching from the wrong side, leaving me practically no time to avoid the collision. I was able to share it with the police to explain the circumstances.

While dashcam footage does not automatically establish legal fault or guarantee an insurance claim, it can serve as useful supporting evidence during an investigation or insurance assessment.

5 reasons why every car owner should consider installing a dashcam While my accident reminded me of the importance of having a dashcam, there are several other situations in which this small device can prove useful.

1. Evidence when another driver is at fault A dashcam records the events leading up to a collision, including vehicle movements and road conditions. This footage can help clarify what happened when explaining an accident to the police or insurer.

2. Protection against false accident claims When motorists disagree over who caused a minor collision or scrape, dashcam footage can offer another perspective. It may help verify the incident and provide context when independent witnesses are unavailable.

3. Recording hit-and-run incidents A dashcam may capture the vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run, including its registration number or direction of travel. A dual-channel model can also record incidents occurring behind your car.

4. Monitoring your car while parked Dashcams with parking mode can record when they detect movement or an impact while your car is stationary. This can help document parking-related damage, though some models require a separate hardwiring kit.

5. Recording reckless driving and unexpected road incidents From dangerous overtaking and sudden lane changes to road hazards, a dashcam can document unexpected incidents during your journey. The footage may also help when reporting reckless driving or road-related disputes.