Make your travel safer with top discounts on dashcams during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 05:00 pm IST
Protect your journeys with discounted dashcams during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Discover top brands offering smart, HD, and 360° models.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
CP PLUS 2K 4G Dashcam | 4MP Resolution| Live GPS Tracking | 4G LTE Connectivity & Built-in Microphone | Supports G Sensor | Supports SD Card Upto 512GB Max | CP-G41 View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Onelap Vidsure™ (2025 Launch Front + Rear) - 3K Dashcam for Car | Real Sony STARVIS IMX335 | 5MP 3K UpScaled to 3840p Front | 2MP 1080p Rear FHD | HDR | 1.47 LCD Display | Dual Port Car Charger View Details
|
₹6,620
|
|
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP QHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | G-Sensor | 2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | App | Up to 1TB Storage| Made in India View Details
|
₹7,889
|
|
|
CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Blaupunkt Dashcam-DC 4050 WiFi Dual Camera 2K +1080P,Dual Port Charger,Dashboard Mount,G Sensor,256GB SD Card Capability,Mobile APP,140° Wide Angle View,Built-in Mic and Speaker,Time & Date Stamp View Details
|
₹5,690
|
|
View More Products